T. S. Kalyanaraman, MD of Kalyan Jewellers owns a Rs 48 crore helicopter, Rs 178 crore jet; here’s a look t his uber-luxurious lifestyle, net worth & more

T. S. Kalyanaraman is the chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers and Kalyan Developers. The business tycoon ventured into the world of business at the age of 12 and started his own jewellery chain in 1993 in Thrissur city. He managed to build a billion dollar business in the following decades.

Kalyan Jewellers has about 150 stores spread across both the regions. With Warburg Pincus as a key investor, the company revenues are at $1.35 billion.

Kalyan Jewellers collection

T. S. Kalyanaraman’s net worth

This business magnate leads a uber-rich lifestyle with a net worth of $1.5 billion, according to Forbes report.

T. S. Kalyanaraman’s car collection

A fascination with swanky wheels, Kalyanaraman has three Rolls Royce, a Rolls Royce Phantom Series I and two Phantom Series II models. The series in manufactured by a British company and has a massive price tag of Rs 10 crore equipped with a strong 6.75-liter V12 petrol engine. The cars are personalized by him and are in white, black and silver colours.

T. S. Kalyanaraman’s jet

Apart from expensive cars, he also owns a private jet, Embraer Legacy 650, which is worth Rs 178 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers, Board of Directors

T. S. Kalyanaraman’s helicopter

Kalyanaraman is the proud owner of Bell 427 helicopter. The price of this helicopter is around Rs 48 crores and is manufactured in Canada.

T. S. Kalyanaraman’s vision with Kalyan Jewellers is to cross boundaries and expand business to US as asserted by him in an exclusive with Deccan Herald. Apart from storming the market with his jewellery business, he delved into real estate with Kalyan Developers projects in South India.