Switzerland mints world’s smallest gold coin

Published: January 23, 2020 10:26:32 PM

State-owned Swissmint said on Thursday that the 2.96-millimetre gold coin is the smallest in the world.

Swissmint said the coin will be sold for 199 francs.

No joke: Switzerland has minted a gold coin so small you’d need to look very closely to see Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at you.

It weighs 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce) and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs (USD 0.26).

Swissmint said the coin, of which just 999 have been made, will be sold for 199 francs with a special magnifying glass so owners can see the famous physicist on its face.

