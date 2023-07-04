Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary 2023: Remembering the great spiritual leader’s legacy through his inspiring quotes

Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary Quotes 2023: Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest Indian spiritual leaders who played a crucial role in propagating the philosophies of yoga and Vedanta to the West. He was one of the finest spiritual leaders and intellectuals India has produced.

Swami Vivekananda attracted the world’s attention towards India and its treasure of culture and heritage through his popular speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893.

To mark his contributions, every year, the people of India observe July 4 as the death anniversary of the great philosopher and leader. Vivekananda died on 4 July at the age of 39 in the year 1902.

Vivekananda was born in a Bengali family and was originally named Narendranath Datta. He was also a follower of Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

So, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s death anniversary let’s remember the great leader with his inspiring quotes.

Inspiring quotes by Swami Vivekananda