Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary 2023: Remembering the great spiritual leader’s legacy through his inspiring quotes

Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary Quotes 2023: Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest Indian spiritual leaders who played a crucial role in propagating the philosophies of yoga and Vedanta to the West. He was one of the finest spiritual leaders and intellectuals India has produced.
Swami Vivekananda attracted the world’s attention towards India and its treasure of culture and heritage through his popular speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893.
To mark his contributions, every year, the people of India observe July 4 as the death anniversary of the great philosopher and leader. Vivekananda died on 4 July at the age of 39 in the year 1902.
Vivekananda was born in a Bengali family and was originally named Narendranath Datta. He was also a follower of Ramakrishna Paramhansa.
So, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s death anniversary let’s remember the great leader with his inspiring quotes.
Inspiring quotes by Swami Vivekananda
- “You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”
- “In a day, when you don’t come across any problems – you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path.”
- “Arise, awake, stop not till the goal is reached.”
- “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced.”
- “The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire.”
- “If you think yourselves strong, strong you will be.”
- “A fool may buy all the books in the world, and they will be in his library, but he will be able to read only those that he deserves to, and this deserving is produced by Karma”
- “Every man should take up his own ideal and endeavor to accomplish it. That is a surer way of progress than taking up other men’s ideals, which he can never hope to accomplish.”