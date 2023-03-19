Swami Nithyananda to Sri Sri Ravishankar: Meet India’s richest saints and Babas and know their net worth

Indians usually believe in saints and sadhus and often take their guidance in life. There are numerous religious and spiritual Gurus who teach people how to live happily and healthily. Usually draped in hues of saffron, these saints exude an unmatched detachment from their surroundings. Recently, the creator of the ‘United States of Kailasa’, self-styled godman Swami Nithyanada was in news – The founder of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam has been accused of multiple major crimes.

While discussing him, let’s take a look at India’s richest saints and sadhus:

Swami Nithyananda

Swami Nithyananda, also called Paramahamsa Nithyananda was born on March 13, 1977, in India’s Tiruvannamalai. He is the founder of a trust Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, which has temples, gurukuls, and ashrams across many countries. His estimated net worth is approximately Rs 10,000 crore. He is the second son of his parents, Arunachalam and Lokanayaki. At the age of 17, Swami Nithyananda left his home to discover himself through divine power and meditation. In 2003, he became Swami Nithyananda from A. Rajasekaran and started building the sangha and attending to the needs of millions through healing, teaching, training, and initiation.

Asaram Bapu

Asaram Bapu, one of the rich Babas of India is serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur jail for raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013. He has a total of 350 ashrams abroad. Apart from this, he owns 17,000 Bal Sanskar Kendras. The yearly turnover of Asaram’s Trust was more than Rs 350 Crore as of 2021. His net worth is estimated to be $134 Million Dollars.

Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev, an Indian yoga guru known for his work in ayurveda, business, politics and agriculture co-founded the Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. In 1995, he founded the Divya Yog Mandir Trust. He taught yoga to many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and others. Baba Ramdev’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 1,600 crore (as of 2022).

Sri Sri Ravishankar

Sri Sri Ravishankar is one of the most popular and renowned Indian Gurus. In 1981, he founded the Art of Living Foundation which has an estimated 300 million followers in 151 countries – his follower donates million to the foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St Joseph’s College of Bangalore University. In March 2016, Sri Sri Ravishankar was awarded the Padma Vibhushan Award by Pranab Mukherjee. As per reports, he owns assets worth an estimated Rs 1000 crore including his Art of Living centers, health, and pharmacy centers.

Mata Amritanandamayi

Mata Amritanandamayi, a Hindu spiritual leader, guru, and humanitarian belongs to Kerala. Born on September 27, 1953, she is also known as Amma. She runs the Amritanandamayi Trust which is reported to have assets estimated worth Rs 1500 crore.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Born on September 3, 1957 in Mysore, Satguru Jaggi Vasudev is a follower of Malladihalli Sri Raghavendra Swamiji who taught him a set of simple yoga asanas. Sadhguru founded the Isha Foundation, an NPO which offers Yoga programs around the world. On April 13, 2017, Sadhguru was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award by the Pranab Mukherjee. His estimated net worth is Rs 18 crore.