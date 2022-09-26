Swachh Toycathon: Union govt launches unique competition to make toys from waste

On Monday, the Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched the Swachh Toycathon competition under the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav-a fortnight of activities to galvanize action around Swachhata or clenliness from 17th September 2022, Seva Diwas, till 2nd October 2022, Swachhata Diwas. The competition will be hosted on the Innovate India portal of MyGov.



Swachh Toycathon is a convergence between the National Action Plan for Toys (NAPT) 2020 and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) 2.0. It seeks to explore solutions for use of waste in the manufacturing of toys. The competition is open to individuals and groups to bring forth innovation in toy designs using dry waste. It will focus on efficient designs that can be replicated at a larger scale. For the initiative, the Center for Creative Learning (IIT Gandhinagar) is the knowledge partner.



It is pertinent to mention here that NAPT 2020 was introduced to promote the Indian toy industry. It includes traditional handicrafts and handmade toys. The objective is to establish India as a global toy hub. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), along with 14 ministries of the Government of India (GOI) is currently implementing various aspects of the NAPT. Along with 14 ministries of the GOI, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is currently implementing various aspects of the NAPT.



In the world, besides being the second largest populated country, India also has a growing young population with half of the total population under 25 years of age. For toys, the demand is also increasing due to strong economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and several innovations for the junior population. With ever-changing consumption patterns and the rapid rise of e-commerce, the per capita waste generation in the country has steadily increased over the last decade, making waste management in cities a challenge for Urban Local Bodies.



It may be recalled that the second phase of SBM 2.0 was launched on 1st October 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a vision of ‘Garbage Free’ cities by 2026.

You may also like to read | Railways launches RailMadad service to assist passengers with integrated solutions; Watch how it works