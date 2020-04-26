Survival hashtags: How some creative hashtags on social media have come to the rescue of netizens

Following the WHO’s #safehands campaign, celebrities like Selena Gomez have requested their followers to maintain strict hand hygiene

With extended stay-at-home directives issued by governments across the globe, one is bound to experience some anxiety or confusion. In such a scenario, some creative hashtags on social media have come to the rescue of netizens, offering distraction as well as solace in these trying times.

Sports personalities and other celebrities across the world are adopting hashtags like #StayHomeFor, #stayhome, #StayAtHomeChallenge and curating many challenges to stay upbeat. American DJ Diplo, for instance, joined soccer players Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez to take on the toilet paper challenge, in which one has to kick a roll of toilet paper. The challenge is a playful response to consumers hoarding toilet paper.

The #safehands campaign by the World Health Organization (WHO) promotes the power of washing hands to fight the virus. The hashtag seeks to raise awareness on proper hand hygiene. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Selena Gomez, Naomi Campbell and Maria Sharapova have also requested their followers to maintain strict hand hygiene.

With no possibility of travel in the near future, the hashtag #ViewFromMyWindow has one posting their throwback travel images. #QuarantineAndChill, #MyPandemicSurvivalPlan, #ImDoingFineBecause are some other trending hashtags.

#TogetherAtHome found some celebrity musicians playing concerts online to ease the stress of self-isolation. Star musicians like Coldplay’s Chris Martin, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, JoJo and Diplo have taken up the call to entertain their fans and keep the spirit of music alive.

Instagrammers are also taking part in the challenge #untiltomorrow, posting a silly photo of themselves and keeping it on their page for 24 hours. Anyone who likes the picture before it is deleted has to post their own ‘until tomorrow’ photo.

One of the most important hashtags trending is #flattenthecurve in aid of the health authorities urging people to stay at home and self-isolate. It aims to help limit the spread and reduce the load on hospitals and healthcare workers.

Brands like The IWC Schaffhausen, a luxury Swiss watchmaker, launched #timewellshared, an initiative for employees, brand ambassadors and partners to share online lectures, speeches and webinars to entertain and support people in difficult times. The initiative includes contributions from ambassadors like Tom Brady, Fabian Cancellara, David Coulthard and Maro Engel. NITI Aayog and Deepika Padukone have endorsed #HumHongeKamyaab, a video campaign by marketing firm Gozoop, to show the determination and spirit of India during the lockdown. British Council’s YouTube channel has introduced #FiveFilmsForFreedom, a collection of five LGBTQIA short films, with live sessions with activists working for the LGBTQ+ community.

#CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega aims to provide help to healthcare workers and security personnel who are risking their lives for the safety and well-being of Indian citizens. Under this, healthcare startup Pristyn Care has committed to provide 10,000 medical masks to shield and safeguard Delhi police personnel of the south-west district. Fitness startup cult.fit launched #MovementForMovement challenge to donate to the PM CARES fund. For every single person who takes on the challenge and completes 12 days of online workout, cult.fit will contribute Rs 100 to the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund.

Entertainment channel Zoom has launched The Zoom Studios #StuckWithYou initiative with curated content and real-life narratives like quarantine tales, songs, video logs, audio stories, etc, for viewers. With #HackCovid19, the Aegis School of Data Science invites ideas to bridge the gap among various government stakeholders, investors, hospitals and individuals to provide solutions to defeat the spread of the virus and control its impact.