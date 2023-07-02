Surat is the next spot for futuristic hospitality; know how and why

Surat, the city that topped among India’s smart cities, was ranked as the best city to live in the years 2013 and 2019, is now home to Gujarat’s first privately-owned public Hospitality and Convention Centre – The World. The development of this centre has been completed, and a Gruh Pravesh (Room Stay) is scheduled for September 17, 2023, in honour of the birthday of the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a gift to the country.

Facilities at the Hospitality and Convention Centre

This is Surat’s first Hospitality and Convention Centre which is developed in accordance with the guidelines set by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Gujarat Tourism. The World comprises a total of 288 Deluxe and Executive Premium Apartment Rooms, each equipped with modern facilities and amenities. Apart from this, many areas such as meeting, event, and celebration spaces have been developed very well. The World also has a business-oriented space with the name YouTh!nk.

Event lineup

During the Investors’ Meet & Greet held on August 15, 2023, Keyur Kheni made an important announcement about the returns to investors in The World. He also said that The World is now fully operational and ready for organizing any function or event. The Navratri will be celebrated from October 15 to 24, Diwali from November 9 to 14, Christmas on December 25, and New Year Celebration on December 31.

During this event, the group unveiled an exceptional gesture – a mini bank module as a gift to its investors. This asset-backed financial technology initiative is regarded by investors as superior and more exclusive same as any public limited company. Emphasizing the FinTech foundation of The World, the company has introduced its innovative He’art-She’ai (हार्ट-सै) mobile application and a UPI-approved payment card.

Rajesh Dholakia, representing the well-known Hari Krishna Group, mentioned that ‘Our family owns numerous properties both within the country and abroad, also have the stack in The World. “The World is dedicated to the development of the country as well as culture. As such, The World presents a unique sense of hospitality that embodies the motto of Atithi Devo Bhava and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Keyur Kheni said.

Room tariff

During the event, The World unveiled the daily prices for its rooms and diverse commercial spaces, and detailed information was also given about the strategy to align with the Modi government’s vision of advancing both Gujarat and the nation in the tourism sector.

Anil Radadiya, the company’s spokesperson, told to The Financial Express that the detailed information of our Investors’ Meet & Greet event had been released through social media channels such as Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, 20th August 2023, where everyone can learn about how both Indian citizens and NRIs can invest and generate a substantial income as well as utilize or spend them as per their requirement.

In May this year, the project had a soft launch with Shrimati Darshanaben Jardosh and Shri C. R. Paatil in attendance. Darshanaben highlighted its innovation and broader influence beyond Surat, given its strategic placement near the Bullet Train Station and the Textile and Diamond Hub, making it a symbol of convenience. C. R. Paatil noted Surat’s hospitality demand and praised The World’s central location as the largest of its kind, addressing the area’s long-standing space shortage.