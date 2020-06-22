Surat Agriculture market earning millions from rotten vegetables; check how

Surat APMC Chairman Raman Jani said that 50 tons of waste is being processed every day

Surat APMC earns millions from biogas produced from rotten vegetables! In a landmark development, Surat Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has developed a technique to produce gas from the rotten vegetables that are left unused. With this, the Surat APMC is the first APMC in the country to produce gas from bad vegetables. As per a report in DD News-Gujarati, Surat APMC is earning millions by making gas from 40 to 50 tons of bad vegetables, fruits every day. The APMC then supplies the produced biogas to Gujarat Gas Company in Surat, the report further said.

Surat APMC Chairman Raman Jani said that 50 tons of waste is being processed every day in this plan and 1000 cm of gas is being produced every day. We have signed an MoU with the Gujarat Gas Company and the production goes into the gas company line.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted and informed about this development at the Surat APMC. APMC is selling 5100 scm bio CNG daily to Gujarat Gas. For this, an agreement has been reached between Surat APMC and Gujarat Gas Company, under which gas is sold at international market prices.

Biogas is a form of biofuel that is naturally created by the decomposition of organic waste. When organic matter, such as food scraps and animal waste, breaks down in an oxygen-free environment, a mixture of gases, mainly methane and carbon dioxide, is emitted. Since this decomposition occurs in an anaerobic environment, the process of biogas production is also known as anaerobic digestion.

How to produce biogas at home

To make biogas at home from the kitchen waste, take a plastic drum and put a little dung in it for a day or two. Keep this drum covered for 20 to 25 days. Place a small hole in its lid, from which you can put the kitchen vest in it. After adding the kitchen waste, close the hole by mixing it with a rod.

The opening should be left open for 5-7 minutes, but not for too long, or else the gas will evaporate. Another tow hole should be made in the same drum to fit a pipe and connect it to a stove. An extra opening will make way for manure.. It can be used in the garden or field. As much as 90 cubic meters of biogas can be produced from 1 tonne of kitchen waste coming out of a house.