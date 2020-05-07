Super Flower Moon 2020: Last ‘supermoon’ of the year is truly amazing! Check images

Super Flower Moon 2020: Scintillating images of the full moon, also a 'supermoon', are being shared from across the world.
Super Flower Moon 2020: There’s an ongoing debate between experts whether the full moon on Thursday, May 7, 2020, will be the final ‘supermoon’ of the year or not. It is the last ‘supermoon’ or not, maybe up for debate, but going by the images of the full moon being beamed from around the globe, the moon is a ‘super’ one for sure! Those that missed last month’s Pink Supermoon can still witness a spectacular supermoon today.
The full moon has already been seen in Japan, India, and other parts of the world. This full moon in the month of May is being called a ‘Super Flower Moon’. The last month’s supermoon was apparently called a ‘Pink Super Moon’.
This one is the fourth supermoon to appear in the year 2020, and going by the experts, may well be the last one of the year as well. So, this is one golden chance for all the star-struck (or rather moonstruck) people who want a glimpse of this rare celestial event.
However, in view of the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, we advise people to not venture out to witness the full moon supermoon. Here are some other interesting details regarding the Super Flower Moon 2020.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.