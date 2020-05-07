Super Flower Moon 2020: Last ‘supermoon’ of the year is truly amazing! Check images

Supermoon: The full moon sets behind trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Super Flower Moon 2020: There’s an ongoing debate between experts whether the full moon on Thursday, May 7, 2020, will be the final ‘supermoon’ of the year or not. It is the last ‘supermoon’ or not, maybe up for debate, but going by the images of the full moon being beamed from around the globe, the moon is a ‘super’ one for sure! Those that missed last month’s Pink Supermoon can still witness a spectacular supermoon today.

Supermoon: A new born foal stands in its paddock at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, as the full moon sets Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

The full moon has already been seen in Japan, India, and other parts of the world. This full moon in the month of May is being called a ‘Super Flower Moon’. The last month’s supermoon was apparently called a ‘Pink Super Moon’.

Supermoon: The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises next to Tokyo Skytree which is displaying a message reading “Together we can all win” and illuminated in blue to honor first responders and essential workers as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tokyo, Japan May 7, 2020. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

This one is the fourth supermoon to appear in the year 2020, and going by the experts, may well be the last one of the year as well. So, this is one golden chance for all the star-struck (or rather moonstruck) people who want a glimpse of this rare celestial event.

Supermoon: A full moon rises from behind residential buildings in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

However, in view of the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, we advise people to not venture out to witness the full moon supermoon. Here are some other interesting details regarding the Super Flower Moon 2020.