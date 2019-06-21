Super cute Yoga day images! These paw-sitive photos are all the motivation you need

Check out these super cute Yoga Day images you may have missed! These heartwarming images of the Army Dog Unit practicing yoga on International Yoga Day 2019 are adorable. These were shared by the official Twitter handle of the defence spokesperson. These four legged 'best friends' are demonstrating the finest discipline! Think of all the training they would have undergone earlier to undertake this on International Yoga Day! Now this is Paw-sitive motivation indeed! Did you know that there is a yoga for dogs called 'Doga'? This is a popular fitness routine that dog owners do for the well being of their four legged 'best friend'. In New York, for instance, 'doga' is a daily routine that dog owners love to follow. Simply put, it is a yoga class meant for dogs with variations such as dance yoga, exercise yoga and sometimes simple dog stretches. Sustainable living can significantly reduce our carbon footprint, which explains why the United Nations India went a step ahead to collaborate with illustrators to create visual stories on the themes related to Yoga Day and climate action. Worldwide, the fifth International Day of Yoga has been celebrated on a grand scale. Leading the yoga day celebrations in Ranchi this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the health benefits of this ancient practice, which he termed as 'ancient and modern, it is constant and evolving.' With a global perspective on International Yoga Day celebrations, External Affairs Minister Dr. S.Jaishankar stated, "The Ministry of External Affairs has been proud to be associated with the international efforts to take action on this commitment to observe the International Day of Yoga. Events at iconic landmarks across the globe have taken place with the participation of thousands of people. Heads of state, heads of government, senior dignitaries, celebrities and ordinary people have all graced the occasion." "This morning, Prime Minister said that Yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Yoga. Its inclusion as a world intangible cultural heritage by the UNESCO underlines its global significance and benefits for entire humanity.Yoga is today found in the curriculum of schools , in the training of armies and in the motivational techniques of global corporations. It's not just a science, it is a science of well being, the science of integrating body, mind and soul, the science of actualizing our true potential." For centuries, the essence of Yoga has been one and the same: healthy body, stable mind and a spirit of oneness, which is why the paw-sitive photos of Army Dog unit practicing yoga is heartwarming and wow-worthy!