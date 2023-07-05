Sundar Pichai to Mukesh Ambani, here’s a look into 7 Indian origin businessman and CEOs luxurious lives and their net worth

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a magnificent State dinner on the evening of Thursday, June 22, a memorable occasion that showcased the strong ties between the United States and India. This exclusive event hosted around 400 distinguished guests. Among the esteemed guests in attendance were Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation along with prominent figures such as Indra Nooyi, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, Antony Blinken, Shantanu Narayen, Eric Garcetti, Kevin McCarthy, Satya Nadella, Gina Raimondo, and many others.

This dinner showed the world how India has emerged as a powerhouse of talented businessmen and CEOs who have taken their companies to new heights. From Mukesh Ambani’s visionary leadership in the energy sector to Sundar Pichai’s technological prowess at the helm of a tech giant, these Indian leaders have carved a niche for themselves in the international business landscape. Today, we present to you seven Indian businessmen and CEOs who are running billion-dollar empires, reshaping industries and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs.

1. Mukesh Ambani – Reliance Industries Limited

As the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani has transformed the company into a diversified conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, refining, oil, and gas exploration. Ambani’s strategic vision and relentless pursuit of growth have propelled Reliance Industries to become India’s largest private sector enterprise. The company’s innovative ventures, such as Jio Platforms, have disrupted the telecommunications industry and revolutionized digital connectivity in India. Ambani’s net worth is estimated to be $88.3 billion (Rs 72,40,91,13,00,000) as of 2023 and lives in one of the most expensive houses in the world, Antilia.

2. Sundar Pichai – Alphabet Inc.

As the CEO of Alphabet Inc., Sundar Pichai leads one of the world’s most influential technology companies, overseeing Google’s search engine, Android operating system, and other key products. Pichai’s technical acumen and ability to anticipate market trends have contributed to Google’s continued dominance in the digital space. Under his leadership, Google has expanded its reach into various sectors, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and autonomous vehicles. According to reports, Sundar Pichai’s estimated net worth is $1310 million (1.31 billion), or roughly ₹10,810 crore.

3. Satya Nadella- Microsoft CEO

Hyderabad born, Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992 and quickly rose through the ranks, taking on various key roles within the company. In 2014, Nadella was appointed as the CEO of Microsoft, becoming only the third person to hold this prestigious position in the company’s history.

Satya Nadella’s achievements as the CEO of Microsoft are remarkable and have solidified his reputation as a transformative leader. Under his guidance, Microsoft has experienced exponential growth and emerged as a global technology powerhouse. Nadella successfully shifted the company’s focus towards cloud computing, leading to the tremendous success of Microsoft Azure. His strategic decisions and commitment to innovation have allowed Microsoft to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

According to several reports, Satya Nadella’s total compensation package in 2022 witnessed an impressive 10 percent increase, reaching nearly USD 55 million. Additionally, a 2020 report by Economic Times positioned him as the sixth richest Indian professional manager on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. At that time, his remarkable wealth was estimated to be around Rs 5,900 crore.

4. Indra Nooyi- Former CEO of PepsiCo

Chennai born Indra Nooyi’s tenure as the CEO of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2018 is marked by remarkable achievements and significant contributions to the company’s growth. Under her leadership, PepsiCo experienced tremendous expansion and transformed into one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies. Nooyi’s strategic vision emphasized healthier product offerings and sustainability, driving PepsiCo’s success in a changing consumer landscape.

Throughout her tenure, Nooyi received numerous accolades, including being named one of Forbes’ Most Powerful Women and Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business.

She secured the eighth position among India’s wealthiest professional managers on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020, with a substantial wealth of Rs 3,500 crore. Notably, Nooyi made history by becoming the first independent female director of the International Cricket Council (ICC) when she joined the organization in 2018.

5. Shantanu Narayen- Adobe CEO

Born in Hyderabad, Shantanu Narayen embarked on a journey that led him to become the CEO and Chairman of Adobe. He joined the company in 1998 and assumed the role of CEO in 2007, showcasing his exceptional leadership skills. In 2017, he further expanded his responsibilities by becoming the chairman of the board. Prior to his tenure at Adobe, Narayen held senior management positions at Apple from 1989 to 1995 and also had experience working with a Silicon Valley start-up.

Under Narayen’s guidance, Adobe has experienced remarkable growth, as evidenced by its tripled overall revenue since 2015. In 2022, the company reported a staggering total revenue of $17 billion (approximately Rs 13,940 crore). He holds five patents and holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

Narayen’s remarkable achievements have earned him widespread recognition. In 2018, Fortune listed him as the 12th spot on its Businessperson of the Year list. The following year, he was awarded the Padma Shri award.

6. Anand Mahindra- Mahindra and Mahindra Group

Anand Mahindra, a prominent Indian businessman, oversees a billion-dollar empire that recorded an impressive annual revenue of Rs 55,750 crores in 2022, as reported by Statista. With an alma mater of Harvard University, Mahindra’s entrepreneurial journey has led him to accumulate an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion (approximately Rs 18,862 crore), according to Forbes. The Mahindra and Mahindra group, under his leadership, thrives across diverse sectors including aerospace, automotive, information technology, real estate, and more. Mahindra’s remarkable achievements in expanding and diversifying the business conglomerate have solidified his status as a successful and influential figure in the Indian corporate landscape.

7. Nikhil Kamath- Zerodha CEO

Nikhil Kamath, the CEO of Zerodha and recipient of the GQ Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 award, has garnered significant attention for his achievements. He made a notable appearance at the State Dinner held at the White House and gained recognition for his inclusion on the Hurun India’s 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List in 2020. Kamath, along with his brother Nithin Kamath, co-founded the online stock broking platform Zerodha in 2010. The company is projected to witness a 12% increase in year-on-year profit, amounting to Rs 2,500 crore, according to The Economic Times. Zerodha’s operating revenue for 2022, as reported by Livemint, stood at an impressive Rs 4,963 crore, representing an 82% growth compared to the previous year. Kamath’s achievements and contributions in the financial technology sector have garnered him recognition and positioned him as a prominent figure in the industry.

The success of Indian-origin businessmen and businesswomen on the global stage is a testament to their exceptional talent, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit. Whether it’s in technology, finance, consumer goods, or other industries, these individuals have demonstrated their ability to innovate, lead, and build billion-dollar empires. With their remarkable accomplishments, Indian-origin business leaders have not only made a significant impact on the global economy but also serve as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs around the world. Their stories demonstrate that with the right vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence, success knows no boundaries, and anyone can achieve great heights, regardless of their background or origin.