Summer travel guide: Try these 7 summer holiday destinations to create memories with your loved ones

As summer vacations wind down, a thrilling monsoon adventure awaits. Discover why the arrival of rain adds an extra spark to your destination. After the busy summer, hotels and travel companies offer enticing discounts during the monsoon season, maximizing your vacation experience. Experience greener landscapes and richer flora, especially in forest resorts, national parks, and scenic places. Capture stunning photos against a backdrop of dark clouds and lush green foliage. Savor the vibrant flavours of spicy Indian cuisine during the rainy season, ideal for enjoying chili-infused dishes and favourite deep-fried delicacies. Immerse yourself in overflowing water bodies, from waterfalls to lakes and rivers, experiencing their breathtaking splendor.

Get ready for a wet and wild adventure! Don’t miss out on creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Spice Village, Thekkady, Kerala

Imagine this: Thekkady, a haven of tranquility nestled amidst picturesque hills, adorned with lush plantations and blossoming orchards. The temperature hovers pleasantly between 19-25 degrees Celsius, while the rain showers drench the landscape in a myriad of vibrant greens. Amidst this breathtaking setting, the Periyar forest awakens, offering captivating tours that are truly unparalleled during the monsoon season. This is Spice Village, a unique tribal retreat inspired by the traditional dwellings of the indigenous Manan tribe. This enchanting resort embodies the untamed essence of nature and embraces the world of spices, offering immersive experiences that delve into the local community and the surrounding environment. With its serene ambiance, Spice Village is an ideal choice for a monsoon getaway, catering to all generations of travelers, including the elderly.

Visalam, Kanadugathan (Chettinad), Chennai

Escape to Visalam, an architectural marvel nestled in the heart of Kanadugathan, the enchanting village of the Chettiars, near Chennai. If you prefer intermittent and gentle rains, this is the perfect destination for you. Experience the epitome of Chettiar traditions at Visalam, a boutique hotel housed in a 19th-century heritage home lovingly crafted by KVAL Ramanathan Chettiar for his beloved eldest daughter, Visalakshi. Step into a bygone era as you marvel at the grandeur of this palatial residence, featuring expansive courtyards for family gatherings, ornate pillars, exquisite marble, and stained-glass windows sourced from Europe and Southeast Asia. The interiors boast Burmese teak furniture and magnificent chandeliers from Belgium, reminiscent of the Chettiars’ voyages across distant lands. Yet, despite their global adventures, the Chettiars have zealously preserved their deep-rooted traditions over the years. Delight in the delectable local cuisine, prepared with love by Acchii, and embark on thoughtfully curated activities that provide authentic Chettinad experiences. Indulge in the luxurious amenities and take a refreshing dip in the expansive pool, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay.

Jehan Numa Retreat, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Jehan Numa Retreat, nestled in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, unveils its true charm during the monsoon season. While it may be one of the less-explored cities in India, Bhopal flourishes with vibrant life when the rains arrive. Situated at an elevated position, higher than the plains of North India, the retreat enjoys a delightful climate with crisp air and a refreshing ambiance. Immersed in the pristine surroundings adjacent to the VanVihar jungles, Jehan Numa Retreat becomes a haven of vivid hues and unfiltered natural beauty. Its cozy cottages, complemented by inviting sit-outs, offer the perfect sanctuary to revel in the rhythm of rainfall. Whether you’re a couple seeking a romantic getaway or a solo traveler in pursuit of tranquility, this retreat is an idyllic destination to embrace the monsoons’ rejuvenating essence.

Fazlani Nature’s Nest, Near Lonavala, Maharashtra

Nestled near the scenic town of Lonavala, Maharashtra, Fazlani Nature’s Nest provides a picturesque retreat amidst the awe-inspiring mountains of the Western Ghats. Surrounded by verdant landscapes teeming with diverse flora and fauna, this retreat offers a mesmerizing sight of lush green lawns alongside tranquil azure lake waters in the serene hamlet of Takwe near Lonavala. During the monsoon season, the entire landscape transforms into a breathtaking display of vibrant shades of green, providing a therapeutic visual delight. The resort boasts a harmonious blend of modern architecture and a rich ecosystem, complete with organic farms, peaceful meditation areas, a captivating bird park, an expansive rose garden, and a charming horse ranch. This idyllic setting creates the perfect ambiance for guests to immerse themselves in nature’s embrace and find tranquility. Experience the wonders of Maharashtra’s breathtaking landscapes and embrace a revitalizing getaway like no other.

Coconut Lagoon, Kumarakom, Kerala:

Coconut Lagoon, nestled in Kumarakom, Kerala, offers a serene retreat amidst swaying palms, charming wooden bridges, and the vast expanse of Vembanad Lake. This former coconut grove is the perfect spot to unwind, savor endless cups of tea and delicious snacks, and relish the beauty of rainfall. Stay in reassembled old-Kerala bungalows or villas, some with private pools and traditional front porches, where you can truly immerse yourself in the tranquil atmosphere.

Indulge in local cuisine, experience Ayurvedic massages at the spa, and take a fascinating tour of the property. Coconut Lagoon embraces sustainability in every aspect, with a biogas and bottling plant, carefully selected flora, a butterfly garden, and composting practices. Engage in activities that involve the local villagers and discover the rich cultural heritage of the region. Don’t miss the thrilling water sports, like kayaking and canoeing, that offer a unique perspective of the Kerala backwaters.

Jetwing Kandy Gallery, Kandy, Sri Lanka

Jetwing Kandy Gallery offers a serene escape where you can indulge in the beauty of the monsoon season. A spiritual retreat to the most revered Buddhist city, a relaxing vacation surrounded by the luxuries of world class hospitality, or an adventurous getaway to explore the stunning mountains and hidden waterfalls of the Hanthane and Matale ranges. Located along the picturesque banks of the Mahaweli River, a short drive from the bustle of the ancient city of Kandy, Jetwing Kandy Gallery offers unforgettable experiences of the unique narrative of the region.

26 plush rooms and suites open to stunning views of the river and the hills and feature all modern amenities. Exquisite dining experiences showcase the culinary heritage of the region as well as satiates the global palate. From exploring the history and legends of the isle’s last royal kingdom, to the allure of the misty hill treks, bird watching, cycling tours, Kandyan dancing lessons and cooking demonstrations and of course, the fascinating tales of the Temple of Tooth, a Jetwing Kandy Gallery offers a taste of the heady, exotic flavors of Sri Lankan inland-scapes, its mystical culture, and its stories.

Palais de Mahe, Puducherry

Palais de Mahe, nestled in Puducherry, becomes even more enchanting during the monsoon season. Explore the captivating streets of Pondicherry with its famous French alleys and charming cafés and bakeries, all while enjoying the luxurious comforts of Palais de Mahe. Located in the heart of the French Quarter and just 50 meters from the scenic seaside promenade, this boutique hotel exudes a distinct colonial French-style ambiance. With its majestic courtyards and period furniture, it effortlessly blends the essence of South India with a touch of French influence, offering a truly unique experience. While exploring Pondicherry, we recommend immersing yourself in the region’s rich heritage by venturing into the Tamil Quarters. These quarters are an integral part of the city’s cultural tapestry.