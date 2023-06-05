scorecardresearch
Meet Mumbai property tycoon Subhash Runwal, know everything about his journey, career, and net worth

Mumbai property tycoon Subhash Runwal chairs the Runwal Group, known for building middle-class homes in the city’s central suburbs.

Who is Subhash Runwal?

Subhash Runwal, an Indian real estate entrepreneur is the founder and chairman of Runwal Group. He is known for building homes in the city and its suburbs for the middle class. As per Forbes, the company also owns multiple malls and counts the Singapore government’s GIC as a key investor in that business.

Subhash Runwal’s life and education

He went to Pune for B.Com. He then decided to do his chartered accountancy and moved to Mumbai with less than Rs 164 ($2 – as per the current dollar rate) in his pocket at age 21.

He is married to Chanda and has two sons – Sandeep, Subodh, and one daughter Sangeeta. His son Sandeep Runwal and Subodh Runwal are now working with him in his real estate business.

Subhash Runwal’s career

Born in a small town in Maharashtra, Subhash Runwal is a trained accountant. He moved to Mumbai at age 21. After working as an accountant for nearly a decade, he decided to take a plunge into real estate in 1978.

He founded his real estate business Runwal Group and bought a 22 acres plot in the central suburb of Mumbai. Currently, the Runwal Group is one of the leading players in several segments including construction and retail.

Subhash Runwal’s net worth

Subhash Runwal has an estimated net worth of $ 1.4 billion, as per Forbes.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 08:30 IST

