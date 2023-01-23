Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: 10 inspiring quotes by Netaji on his birth anniversary

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Parakram Diwas is the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. He is an Indian nationalist leader and one of the most important figures in India’s struggle for independence from British rule. Fondly known as Netaji, Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23 in 1897.

On Parakram Diwas, let’s look at 10 inspiring quotes by ‘Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose:

Freedom is not given. It is taken.

It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom.

Men, money, and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to do brave deeds and heroic exploits.

Also Read Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Inspirational quotes by the leader



One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken.

Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth that can keep India in bondage. India will be free, that too, soon.

Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.

Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.