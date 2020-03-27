Studies in the times of lockdown: Now, students can avail free online services from home, here’s how

There’s a lot of panic has been seen amongst students and parents during the lockdown.

With the Coronavirus fear, the government has lockdown school, colleges and universities and has postponed all the board examinations of all the states and have urged people to refrain from indulging in a gathering of a large number of people at any times. With this, there’s a lot of panic has been seen amongst students and parents as there’s no way left to learn anything physically and students tend to not really have much to do amidst the crisis.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

Hence, here’s a list of useful websites that can help kids, students to study home or acquire a new skill or getting their doubts cleared through counsellors. Read to know about these websites.

Yocket: Yocket is a Mumbai based digital platform which provides one-stop solutions to the students those wants to study abroad. They are providing free counselling services to the students whole over the world. Students can take the services from the website as well as a mobile application where most of the information is available at (Do it yourself) DIY level and they can get personalized guidance from experienced counsellors.

The platform is also opening up a helpline numbers where students can schedule a call with the advisors on any kind of issues they have.

STEMROBO Technologies: STEMROBO Technologies is a New Delhi based Edtech platform working in the field of STEM education for K-12 students. Students who are in 4-12 class can avail free services as they have started providing online virtual cloud-based Learning Management Model through its Tinker learning platform for students without any cost. Through this initiative, students can learn, program and experiment Game Designing, Python, GUI (Graphical user interface), Robotics & DIY coding at home.

They are also providing free webinars and lectures for the students by industry veterans from the USA, UK and Japan. Students can take the services by visiting their website and they can get personalized guidance from experienced engineers.

We hope the aforementioned websites will help students, even adults pass their time and learn something new/or renew something old when it is necessary for you to stay at home.