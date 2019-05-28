Stop wasting food: Six ways to love and respect the food we eat

Nothing beats the joy of cooking food and serving it to our loved ones, friends and family members. World over, the food we eat is an integral part of who we are. Be it festive celebrations, moments we cherish, places we visit or even the choices we make, food is part of our life in every way. We love food. Yet we do little to take care of not wasting it. So, how do we teach ourselves to ensure zero wastage of food and inspire everyone around us to respect and love the food they eat? The Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations suggests six ways to do this at a global level. 1. Reduce wasting food Buy only what you require and in realistic portions that ensure zero wastage. Leftovers can be packed for the next day's meals. Another option is to hand it over to the needy and the hungry. Food, as we know it, undergoes several processes of human effort before it is served up on a plate. Let's make the best of this and not let a morsel go waste. 2. Support local food producers Shop at local markets and buy fresh food. When you buy fresh, local produce, you make their work profitable and sustainable in the long run. Wherever possible, opt for farmer co-operatives and shop generously for your local food ingredients. READ: Thai supermarket uses banana leaves to wrap instead of plastic 3. Appreciate food like art The food we eat is not 'instant'. Many variables come together to make a single food ingredient - agriculture is only a tip of the iceberg. Nature is at work, through seasons that come and go. Rain is at work. Soil and seeds, water availability and so many other factors determine the quality of the food we eat. Let's find a way to be mindful and appreciative as though it is a work of art. 4. Embrace a healthy and sustainable diet We need to respect the food that we eat. Indian cooking is so versatile and diverse from region to region that there are recipes for cooking vegetable and fruit peels! This means that you do not even have to waste vegetable and fruit peels - you can use it in your food in different ways. With obesity and life-style diseases on the rise, it is the need of the hour to embrace a healthy and a sustainable diet. Also read: This book can inspire your fight with fat! 5. Know where your food comes from Every time you eat something, take a step back and probe where it came from. Back in the old days, you knew who grew the potatoes and onions in your side of the village or city. Now, we buy everything from fancy retailer shops. We don't know whether the kiwis that are packaged in fancy boxes are months old but we tend to prefer it over the fresh local bananas that are placed right next to it! Expand knowledge about local fruits and vegetables so that you can add more nutrients into your daily plate. Craving for mangoes? Kerala man turns terrace into a mini orchard! 6. Sharing meals and savouring food conversations We can treat every meal with love, respect and pride. Enjoy more food conversations that revolve around the whole process of creating a dish you can cook and serve your loved ones again and again. Finding ways to talk about sustainable food practices is another way of educating people in your family and social circles about healthier food alternatives too. In a world where food is scarce for many people, we need to respect, conserve and appreciate the food on our plate. The best way to get started is to ensure that every morsel is probed, enjoyed and eaten, leaving no room for food wastage. Remember, food is as precious as human life. Let's make the best of it and not waste it!