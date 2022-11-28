Still toxic! Delhi blanketed with smog, air quality slips into ‘very poor’ category

Delhi on Monday is blanketed with smog that could be seen as a harbinger of winter. The air quality of the national capital slipped into a very poor category on Monday.

The air quality index (AQI) on Monday morning was 317, ANI reported. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season’s average.

The relative humidity was 85 per cent, while the meteorological department forecast that the sky will remain clear, PTI reported. The maximum temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is deemed to be good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Earlier the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned vulnerable groups like pregnant women, older adults above 60 years, and children under 5 years about the risks and health effects that poor air quality can cause.

Doctors advised expecting mothers to stay indoors as much as possible. Health experts said that air pollution could possibly cause preterm birth, a low birth weight, stillbirth, or congenital abnormalities.