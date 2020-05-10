Book Review: Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun

Released between 2005 and 2008, the Twilight series by author Stephenie Meyer has gained immense popularity and commercial success around the world.

Released between 2005 and 2008, the Twilight series by author Stephenie Meyer has gained immense popularity and commercial success around the world. The story follows the trials and tribulations of the protagonist Bella Swan, especially her romance with the vampire Edward Cullen. But until now, fans have heard only Bella’s side of the story. To rectify this, Meyer is now planning to come out with Midnight Sun, the long-anticipated retelling of Twilight from Cullen’s point of view, which will be released in August and will be distributed by Hachette India in the Indian subcontinent.

In the new book, the unforgettable tale takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event Cullen has experienced in his many years as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about his past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. “It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next.

I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited. I know how much I personally need distractions right now, how much I need something to look forward to, and most of all, how much I need more books to read. So, I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while. I can’t express how much I appreciate the patience of my readers, and their support over the years it took to finish Midnight Sun,” said author Stephenie Meyer.

The Twilight Saga, which includes New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner: An Eclipse Novella, The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide, and Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, has sold nearly 160 million copies worldwide.