State of the world: Is it too late to shift to sustainable living?

The world is amidst a serious climate crisis and is confronted with challenges like collapsing ecosystems, increasing toxicity in the environment, depleting the quality of soil, water, air, and a rise in global surface temperature, etc. Millions around the globe are already suffering from the dreadful effects of the extreme disasters caused by climate change—from severe droughts to devastating tropical storms to deadly heatwaves and wildfires. Is it, then, too late for us? Can shifting to a sustainable lifestyle change the terrible future that lies ahead of us?

Our excesses have caused this environmental crisis

People can be drivers of drastic, aggressive, and effective solutions. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis is a great example of how people around the world can join forces to fight a disaster together. The pandemic has also been an eye-opener for us all, as we witnessed a positive impact of the lockdown on our environment. A visible change in the quality of air and water is a ray of hope that maybe it isn’t too late to choose a sustainable lifestyle.

The biggest shortcoming is that our approach to the environment and issues relating to it has always been selfish. We have enjoyed the offerings of Mother Nature and while doing so we have exploited the available resources driving some toward extinction. However, it is never too late to slow down the momentum of climate change. Given the urgency of the situation, it is necessary to tackle it head-on by taking serious action. Change of any magnitude often starts with a small, seemingly insignificant, step. But the collective implications of these small steps are immediate and tangible. Even a simple step like replacing all your light with LED lights can reduce your carbon footprint. The battle against climate change cannot be won alone; everyone has an equal role to play—the government, the industry, and the citizens.

Government is tackling this challenge head-on

The government of India has taken initiatives and reinforced India’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through policies and action perspectives on addressing the climate change issue. Initiatives like The Clean Development Mechanism, State Action Plans on Climate Change and Coal Cess, National Clean Energy Funds and National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change is some of the bold steps to direct and achieve the goals of SDGs. Furthermore, the government has also set up eight National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZs) that promote the use of clean and energy-efficient technology. These initiatives have helped to slow the pace of the crisis by creating awareness as well as providing direction for action to people and businesses.

Corporate India is also doing its bit

Conglomerates are working together with the government to address the issue of sustainability seriously and quickly. Many companies in India are aware of their role in climate change and are leading by example. They have prioritized the environment and taken steps to control the company’s carbon footprint, energy consumption, water usage, and waste production. Implementing simple yet impactful steps like installing energy-efficient LED lights over traditional CFLs can minimize the negative impact on the environment. Since natural light is available in abundance during the day, installing roof skylights is also a smart way to conserve energy. Manufacturing companies have invested in sophisticated and state-of-the-art technology to ensure their establishment, as well as goods and services, are more energy and resource-efficient.

As citizens, protecting mother nature is our responsibility too. Sustainability starts at home. There are many ways to reduce personal carbon footprint—recycle, reuse, switch to energy-efficient appliances, switch off lights and electronics when not in use, install LEDs in your home and offices, plant a tree, etc. Switching to renewable energy by installing solar rooftop systems is a huge step towards a sustainable lifestyle. Educating oneself about sustainable practices and sharing the knowledge to create awareness can help move towards a cleaner, greener, and sustainable world.

It is never too late to take action and responsibility to preserve our Mother Earth. As responsible citizens of this nation, we must prioritize the environment and opt for a sustainable lifestyle. On the 50th anniversary of observing Earth Day, let us all pledge to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impact as a step to create a sustainable world for our future generations.

by, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals