Stalking and ghosting after sex to baby daddies: People share their horrific experiences on dating apps

Finding a partner is undoubtedly not easy – It’s a lot of work. Though the casual dating apps that exist have made the dating process easier and more exciting, but if you are looking to find true love, it’s a rather empty experience.

From stalking and ghosting after having sex, to unsolicited pictures and already married people, casual dating sometimes can be a horrifying experience. It can be a horror film rather than a romantic comedy. To establish that, we spoke to a few dating app users about their dating experiences. It’s not all bitter, actually, some of them had the most hilarious incidents to share. Take a look:

The stalking enthusiast

Seeing me single for a while, my best friend asked me to create a profile on *a very popular dating app*. I did that and immediately matched with a guy. After the usual hi-hello, he asked ‘So where are you from?’ Before I could even start typing, he texted, ‘what do you do?’ followed by, ‘do you stay on your own?’, ‘where is your office?’, ‘beaches or mountains?’, ‘do you drink?’, ‘want to go out for coffee?’… ‘You also ask something!’ By the time I replied, he had already stalked me on social media and he answered all the questions on his own.

I wish this was an exaggeration, but it’s not. It was like an interrogation and I had to block him.

I deleted the app in just 30 minutes

Just for sex

I matched with this guy who convinced me that he is genuine and not looking for casual sex. He must have put extra efforts over the phone calls and messages to make me believe for over a month. When I finally met him, it was not what he promised. He tried to get into my pants. That was his agenda. When I retaliated, he stopped and told me “Jab karna nit ha to aai kyu” and I was shocked. Let me admit, I haven’t met any guy after that incident.

The baby daddy

The first interaction was just so perfect. I always ask about my intentions of getting married when I like someone. And 9 out of 10 times, the man ends up confessing that he’s married.

However, this one was different, even after repeatedly asking him, he maintained that he was not married. He even mocked my question. As he was from a different city, he decided to come over the weekend to meet me. A couple of hours into the meeting, he started behaving weirdly.

When I pushed him to open up… oh boy, it was a Pandora’s Box – He was already happily married with a kid. As his wife was busy taking care of the child and was not showing him as much love as he expected, he decided to make a profile on a dating app.

Marry now types

Being on a dating app for over three years now, one thing that I’ve noticed is that women are waiting to find their prince charming there. Without knowing much about you, they want to marry. I met this really nice girl over the dating app and we started to know each other. After a few phone calls and video conversations, we met. Things changed. BOOM!!! The next day she wanted me to meet her parents. The world of dating apps can be brutal. You need to be extra cautious.