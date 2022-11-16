Here’s how 19-year-old Appalla Saikiran is making lives of investors and entrepreneurs easy

The emergence of entrepreneurship in India came with the Make in India campaign. This campaign and vision got further exposure when the lockdown phase came, and an infinite number of people either lost interest in their job profiles or lost their jobs. The shift in the trend of working for oneself came here on. To break the stigmas, teenagers and young children are now entering the entrepreneurial world to introduce their unique products and services in the market. This is the tale of Appalla Saikiran, a 19-year-old youngster, who has received tremendous recognition from US-based companies in India and other organisations at prestigious events.

Appalla Saikiran launched the SCOPE APP under the organisation Studentex Pvt Ltd. He created the app to create a unified platform for investors, business mentors, aspiring entrepreneurs, investors and professional collaborators to connect, collaborate and convert ideas into full-blown businesses. Saikiran has been inspired by Elon Musk most of his life and strongly feels that his success and determination paved the way for him to pursue his dream and create something massive at such a young age.

Appalla Saikiran has received several accolades and published several journals and articles in prestigious journals. Furthermore, SCOPE App aspires to become a dominant player in the Indian market for professional networking. Apart from being a unified networking platform, the SCOPE App is also enabled to gather data and analyse the latest economic and start-up trends in the market to ascertain the most suitable investment option that may potentially increase the Return on Investment (ROI).

At such a young age, Appalla Saikiran has been chosen as one of the top 11 successful teenage entrepreneurs in India by a renowned ed-tech firm known as The Big Red Group. In addition, he has won the Global Kids Achiever’s Award for designing the SCOPE App. He also created a place for himself at the Junio CEO program, certified by Brown University.

“My vision for the SCOPE App is extensive. I aim to make it one-stop-shop solutions that cater for the needs of all start-ups in the Indian market,” says Saikiran. He further shares that he aims to cross 1.5 million downloads on the SCOPE App within the coming six months and simultaneously create immersive marketing strategies and campaigns to generate awareness and enhance the brand image for the clientele.