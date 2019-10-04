Family and Music! Here’s how Spotify is connecting family members through the new plan

Spotify’s Family Mix is a playlist of music and consists of music that everyone in your family loves. (Image: IE)

Spotify Family Plan: Music is something that always connects us and when this connection is being shared with family, it becomes a treat. The Indian unit of Sweden-headquartered music platform Spotify has introduced a new Premium Family plan on a monthly subscription basis. The plan that costs only around Rs 179 per month can be used by 6 Family members living under one roof. All the 6 accounts will use premium facilities under this offer. The best thing about this plan of the music platform Spotify is the Family mix. Amidst an uncountable number of playlists that Spotify has to offer to its users according to their mood and based on other factors, this special playlist will be available to the 6 members of the plan and will highlight the family factor of the music.

Spotify said that Family Mix is a playlist of music and consists of music that everyone in your family loves. This playlist is available exclusively to Premium Family members of the aforementioned plan. The users family mix is regularly updated based on their shared listening history.

For those who don’t want to be included in the Family, Mix playlist has the option to opt-out of it. But, wait don’t you think being a part of this playlist will also help in identifying music for a perfect family occasion, like birthdays and anniversaries, a small picnic or a weekend getaway. Also, since the Family Mix playlist is based on the music preferences of all family members, there are high chances that everyone in the family will like it.

More about Spotify Family plan

According to the information available on the official website of Spotify India, a free trial of 3 months can be availed by the users under this offer. Spotify informed that under this offer, the users can listen together or listen separately. With this offer, Spotify user will get separate accounts for all family members, who can then enjoy their Spotify music and podcasts without having to take turns or paying extra for their own personal premium account.

Under the Premium Family plan, the user also gets a very exclusive and much-needed option of parental control. The user can control and filter explicit content from the account of a family member who is not allowed to access such content. Spotify informed that users can set explicit content filters for their family members on the premium version. So, they are always in charge of what they (or their children) can and cannot listen.

The music platform company informed that users get the option to opt-out of the plan anytime according to their wish. Spotify informed that user can cancel the subscription of Premium Family plan anytime.

Here are the benefits that a user gets with the premium version of Spotify:

With Spotify Premium a user get to Play music and podcast offline and listen anywhere

If a user has subscribed to Spotify Premium he will face no ad interruptions between songs

Spotify Premium allows a user to pick any track and play whatever they love

Also, the user will get unlimited skips between songs next. In the normal version, a user can skip only a limited number of songs in one go

The global giant is new to the India market, but its global image and credibility, is bringing up a tough challenge for the local players like Wynk, Gaana and JioSaavn.