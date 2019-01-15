Spot the hidden animal! Netizens are obsessing over this latest optical illusion

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 12:30 PM

In splits over the photo, twitterati did not disappoint and flooded the feed with their jokes and very much intended puns. Take a look.

(Source: @medickinson/ Twitter)

We all love optical illusions and the internet has only expanded it and gave us some more. Now, there’s the latest one on the net-verse and it has managed to boggle the minds of many of the netizens who took to twitter to solve the mystery.

The mind-boggling photo is the latest optical illusion to take over the internet.

But teeny-tiny tip: shake your head vigorously.

Dr Michelle Dickinson who is a nanotech engineer and a kite-surfer, shared this illusion on Twitter with caption: “You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious)”.

As the picture started doing rounds on social media, users across the globe started tilting and shaking their heads to decode the mystery in the photo.

Imagine people all over the world sitting in their office or travelling in a metro shaking their heads – vigorously, we might add! In splits over the photo, twitterati did not disappoint and flooded the feed with their jokes and very much intended puns. Take a look.

