Spot the hidden animal! Netizens are obsessing over this latest optical illusion

We all love optical illusions and the internet has only expanded it and gave us some more. Now, there’s the latest one on the net-verse and it has managed to boggle the minds of many of the netizens who took to twitter to solve the mystery.

The mind-boggling photo is the latest optical illusion to take over the internet.

But teeny-tiny tip: shake your head vigorously.

Dr Michelle Dickinson who is a nanotech engineer and a kite-surfer, shared this illusion on Twitter with caption: “You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious)”.

You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious) ???? pic.twitter.com/WhtZ1b0r4t — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 10, 2019

As the picture started doing rounds on social media, users across the globe started tilting and shaking their heads to decode the mystery in the photo.

Imagine people all over the world sitting in their office or travelling in a metro shaking their heads – vigorously, we might add! In splits over the photo, twitterati did not disappoint and flooded the feed with their jokes and very much intended puns. Take a look.

I am embarrassed to report that this actually works https://t.co/wKf3vfQNGp — Ruth de Haas???? (@RuthdeHaas) January 11, 2019

I must have done it backwards… pic.twitter.com/TyvbLSw8CP — judah macabe (@MJudahBrave) January 11, 2019

Got it right pic.twitter.com/bi2lrOzsWj — Waheed Akhtar (@itsvidi) January 14, 2019

breaking both your eyes and neck in the process — Alex Galays (@boubiyeah) January 10, 2019

Am I special? I can see it without doing anything. At uni I took part in a study about hidden imaging and am now realising that I am some kind of hulk for magic eye imagery? — Contrarah (@Contrarah) January 12, 2019

If you shake your phone it works too — Martin de Ruyter (@martinderuyter) January 10, 2019

with a little motion blur pic.twitter.com/6fC4m7ofqK — ugur vu (@deyng) January 14, 2019