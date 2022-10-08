Spice up your evenings and set the vibe right with these delectable cocktails

This is the season of house parties. Don’t be basic by just lining up your booze bottles and leaving your guests to their devices. Shaking up some fun cocktails will do wonders for your reputation as a hostess along with some finger-licking good food and out-of-the-box games. Prep yourself to impress your friends with your bar skills and get the party started with these easy and delectable cocktail recipes from Jack Daniel’s.
Recipe Courtesy — Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager – India Area, Brown-Forman (maker of Jack Daniel’s)
Gentleman Jack Maple Sour
INGREDIENTS:
- 50 ml Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack
- 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
- 20 ml Maple Syrup
- Ice
- Lemon wedge
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Shake 50 ml Gentleman Jack, 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice and 20 ml Maple Syrup with ice.
- Strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a lemon wedge
Unrequited Love Punch
INGREDIENTS
- 50 ml – Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
- 50 ml – Cranberry juice
- 15 ml – Pineapple juice
- 15 ml – Orange juice
INSTRUCTIONS:
- 1/2 fill the shaker with cubed ice
- Add all ingredients except the ginger ale and shake vigorously for 10 seconds
- 3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice
- Strain the liquid into the glass
- Top with ginger ale
- Add orange slice to garnish
Tennessee Honey & Lemonade
INGREDIENTS
- 50 ml – Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey
- Lemonade
INSTRUCTIONS
- 3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice
- Pour Jack Honey over ice
- Top with lemonade
- Add lemon wedge to garnish
Tennessee Mule
INGREDIENTS
- 50 ml – Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
- Ginger beer
- Squeeze of lime
INSTRUCTIONS
- 3/4 fill a mule copper mug with cubed ice
- Pour Old No. 7 over ice
- Add remaining ingredients and stir
- Add lime wedge to garnish