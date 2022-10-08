Spice up your evenings and set the vibe right with these delectable cocktails

This is the season of house parties. Don’t be basic by just lining up your booze bottles and leaving your guests to their devices. Shaking up some fun cocktails will do wonders for your reputation as a hostess along with some finger-licking good food and out-of-the-box games. Prep yourself to impress your friends with your bar skills and get the party started with these easy and delectable cocktail recipes from Jack Daniel’s.

Recipe Courtesy — Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager – India Area, Brown-Forman (maker of Jack Daniel’s)

Gentleman Jack Maple Sour

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice 20 ml Maple Syrup Ice Lemon wedge

INSTRUCTIONS:

Shake 50 ml Gentleman Jack, 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice and 20 ml Maple Syrup with ice.

Strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a lemon wedge

Unrequited Love Punch

INGREDIENTS

50 ml – Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 50 ml – Cranberry juice 15 ml – Pineapple juice 15 ml – Orange juice

INSTRUCTIONS:

1/2 fill the shaker with cubed ice

Add all ingredients except the ginger ale and shake vigorously for 10 seconds

3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice

Strain the liquid into the glass

Top with ginger ale

Add orange slice to garnish

Tennessee Honey & Lemonade

INGREDIENTS

50 ml – Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Lemonade

INSTRUCTIONS

3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice

Pour Jack Honey over ice

Top with lemonade

Add lemon wedge to garnish

Tennessee Mule

INGREDIENTS

50 ml – Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Ginger beer Squeeze of lime

INSTRUCTIONS