Specially abled show courageous efforts depict spectacular performances at Talent Show

A talent show named ‘Divyang’s Got Talent’ was organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan as a part of its ‘International Award Ceremony 2019’. The award ceremony was organised to felicitate the contribution of the donors who have supported Narayan Seva Sansthan in its motivational journey of serving the ‘differently able’ individuals. The talent show left the audience in awe when they witnessed back to back spectacular performances.

The award ceremony was a gala event with renowned Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, television star Dilip Joshi(Jethalal of Tarak Mehta ka Ultaa Chashma) and motivation speaker Jaya Kishori, Prachi Devi, Dr Sanjay Krishan Salil along with North Delhi Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal in presence of the president of Narayan Seva Sansthan Prashant Agarwal.

The talent show started with the mesmerizing dance performance by Divya Heroes followed by a welcome dance by Diya Shrimali who was specially-abled by birth and got more interesting when audience witnessed back to back rocking performances followed by Wheeler chair Round, fusion dance performance, artificial limb round and lavni dance. The performers were full of confidence while performing. The specially-abled did a ramp walk with self-designed attire and courageously performed stunts on the stage.

Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “We are extremely happy to see these talents on the stage and inspiring everyone around to see the joys in life. We try our best to give these kids the best of opportunities and exposure in life. After 30 mass marriage programs and 10th edition of Divyang Talent show, we are planning to loop in more talent and build a bigger platform to facilitate performances across India.”

While awarding the talented Divyang’s, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff said, “The performances were impressive. These kids have performed wonderfully well without wallowing in pity for themselves despite their physical constraints. They have displayed character, performing effortlessly overcoming hurdles. How can one not be inspired by these Divya heroes? They truly are stars.”

The awards were conferred in various categories some of which were Rashtriya Seva Manishi Award, Rashtriya Seva Dadhichi Award, Rashtriya Seva Bhushan Award, Rashtriya Seva Shree Award and Rashtriya Seva Gaurav Award to over 100s of donors from all across the globe, who have supported in transforming lives ‘differently-abled’ patients.

Narayan Seva Sansthan is a non-profit organization which works to ensure a better life to the specially-abled and makes them self dependent by teaching them important skills to earn for themselves. The organisation has 2 hospitals with a total of 17 buildings can accommodate 1100 beds in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The needy are provided with free Surgeries, medicines and food. The organisation provides these services to both, patients and their families. Narayan Seva Sansthan has helped in Skill development of over 8,750 specially-abled individuals since 2011.