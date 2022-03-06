Special days that celebrate women across the globe

International Women’s Day is round the corner. The global day that honours women’s achievements is one of the many important days when women are celebrated, but it’s not the only one.

By Reya Mehrotra

International Women’s Day

The global day is observed on March 8 to honour the political, cultural and socioeconomic achievements of women. The day brings attention to various issues like reproductive rights, gender equality and violence against women. The earliest celebration is said to have happened in New York in 1909 by the Socialist Party of America. After the UN adopted the International Women’s Day in 1977, it became a global holiday. This year, the theme of International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias that strives to move towards a gender equal world, free of bias, discrimination and stereotypes.

Daughter’s Day

Daughter’s Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September and as the name suggests, celebrates daughters. The day is dedicated to the girl child and promotes the message of equality in the patriarchal world. With numerous efforts being made by governments of several countries to bridge the gender gap, Daughter’s Day is another stepping stone in this direction.

Sister’s Day

Sister’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August and the day marks the celebration of the bond between sisters or the bond with one’s sister — biological or not. It is a celebration of women for women and sisterhood. Days that celebrate relationships are a reminder that bonds, especially those with siblings, are important in one’s life.Like Rakshabandhan is the day wherein sisters tie rakhi to their brothers or sisters for a promise of protection.

International Day of Women & Girls in Science

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated on February 11 and was declared so by the UN General Assembly in 2015. It aims to promote the participation of women and girls in science as gender equality is essential in the achievement of development goals. In 2011, in its 55th session, the Commission on the Status of Women agreed on participation of women, girls in education, science, training and technology, and for the promotion of women’s equal access to full employment and decent work. In 2013, the General Assembly adopted a resolution on science, technology, innovation for development.

International Women’s Day for Peace and Disarmament

The International Women’s Day for Peace and Disarmament is celebrated on May 24 for the efforts of women for disarmament and peace. The message is to refuse violence as a solution to challenges of the world — moving towards a peaceful and just world. The day has been celebrated for more than two decades by the Women Peacemakers Programme.

Women’s Equality Day

An annual event in the United States, Women’s Equality Day is marked on August 26. It began in 1971 to celebrate American women’s advancements toward equality. Organisations, libraries, workplaces, and other institutions observe the day with events and programmes recognising women’s progress. It also commemorates the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920 which prohibits denying the US citizens the right to vote on the basis on sex.

Mother’s Day

The day that honours mothers is celebrated globally on the second Sunday of May. It was during the Middle Ages that the custom of visiting one’s homes and mothers on the fourth Sunday of Lent began. This was adopted as the Mothering Sunday in Britain and later became Mother’s Day. Philadelphia’s Anna Jarvis is credited to have originated Mother’s Day. She had held a memorial service for her mother, who used to organise women’s groups to promote sisterhood, on May 12, 1907 in West Virginia. Gradually every state started observing the day. However, seeing the commercialisation of the day, Jarvis began efforts to abolish the holiday in the last few years of her life.

National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day is celebrated on January 24. The day was marked by the ministry of women and child development with an aim to support girls and provide equal opportunities. It was done so that the bias against the girl child could be removed, female foeticides could be decreased and to create awareness about the decreasing sex ratio. It also calls for equal education opportunities for the girl child.