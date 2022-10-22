Special Campaign 2.0: Ministry of Railways holds 7000 cleanliness drives; to switch over to completely paperless working from 1st November

In line with the philosophy of Special Campaign 2.0, the Ministry of Railways has set a wide target for itself. It is on a cleanliness mission and has taken up all 7337 stations for the Cleanliness Campaign. A special emphasis has been laid on mechanized cleaning of railway stations, informed the ministry on Friday. A special focus has been given to the cleanliness of trains and stations. One such effort by Bangalore Railway Station was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It may be recalled here that inspired by the speech of PM Modi on 15th August 2021, the Government of India (GOI) launched the Special Campaign in 2021; focused on cleanliness all around. Excited by the success of this special campaign, the centre launched its sequel in September 2022 as ‘Special Campaign 2.0’ with increased targets and scope to further promote cleanliness and good governance in all spheres of working through improved work culture.

The Ministry of Railways has already held more than 7000 cleanliness campaigns. They cover railway stations, offices, workshops, and other offices. During this campaign, several other initiatives have also been taken which include the development of IT applications for online processing and disposal of VIP(MP/MLA) references and parliamentary references, informed the Ministry of Railways.

IT application developed indigenously for monitoring of VIP References entail various features like registration (uploading) of reference, marking/sending to unit/officer(s), receipt of replies from them, processing by unit concerned as well as submission of replies to be issued from Minister of Railways/MoS/GM/DRM (as the case may be). Management information system (MIS) reports can be generated to see the status. The system also generates weekly alerts through e-mails and SMS to concerned officials.

Another module relating to real-time monitoring of parliamentary references has also been developed on similar lines with all features of the Management information system (MIS) built for monitoring VIP references.

The developments of these two applications have enabled the ministry to dispose of these references and have contributed greatly to Special Campaign 2.0. The ministry has also decided to switch over to completely paperless working from 1st November by digitalizing all business processes and file work through the e-office system.

Additionally, public grievances are also monitored through the ‘Rail Madad portal’. It provides real-time redressal of grievances and online monitoring of the pendency and disposal of these grievances.