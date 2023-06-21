Sound mind resides in a sound body! Improve physical, mental and spiritual health – Amazing benefits of yoga

Yoga Health Benefits 2023: International Yoga Day celebrates the ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice of yoga. The day, which is observed on June 21 every year, highlights and promotes many benefits of practicing yoga. Since the inception of International Yoga Day, the practice has gained huge popularity worldwide owing to its mental, physical, and spiritual benefits.

Yoga boosts flexibility, strength, and balance, which encourages positive thinking, reduces stress, and promotes heightened self-awareness. Yoga Asanas (postures) increase joint mobility, muscular tone, and general body strength.

Performing yoga is beneficial to your overall well-being. Here are some notable benefits of the age-old practice:

Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility

Yoga helps with back pain relief

Yoga can ease arthritis symptoms

Yoga benefits heart health

Yoga relaxes you, to help you sleep better

Yoga can mean more energy and brighter moods

Yoga helps you manage stress

Yoga promotes better self-care

This year, the day holds special significance as PM Modi will be celebrating it at the UN headquarters in New York. It is important to note that International Yoga Day was introduced by PM Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014.

This year’s theme for International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – which means Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’.