Sooni Tata and Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata’s love story: Know how the two met and decided to marry

In the annals of history, there are love stories that transcend not only time and distance but also cultural boundaries. One such tale is that of Suzanne RD Tata, affectionately known as Sooni Tata, the French wife of Indian business magnate Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata. She was the mother of the revolutionary JRD Tata, a name that resonates with the industrial revolution in the counrty.

It is said that Sooni Tata was the first women in India to drive a car. Here’s her story…..

Early life in Paris

It was a period when the world was on the cusp of change, and the wheels of destiny were set in motion. Ratan D. Tata, a young and ambitious Indian businessman, found himself in Paris, drawn by the allure of pearls and silk. However, it was not just the treasures of the trade that captured his attention. It was a chance encounter with Madame Briere, a French teacher, that altered the course of his life. Amid the cobblestone streets and the romantic charm of Paris, Ratan fell in love – not with pearls or silk, but with Madame Briere’s daughter, Suzanne. With her golden hair and radiant spirit, Suzanne, at just twenty years old, became the embodiment of his dreams.

Source: Tata Archives

Love story

Love, as they say, knows no boundaries. Ratan’s affection for Suzanne, whom he fondly called Sooni, was met with unexpected approval from his uncle Jamsetji Tata, a pioneering industrialist in India. In a move that bridged continents and cultures, Sooni and Ratan’s union was celebrated with a wedding in Paris in 1902, where Jamsetji himself graced the occasion. Thus began a love story that would shape generations to come.

Source: Tata Trust Horizons

Bond with Tata family

Sooni’s transformation from Suzanne to Sooni Tata symbolized more than just a name change. It marked her embrace of the Parsi community and her deep-rooted connection to her husband’s family. Her bond with her husband’s cousin Dorab’s wife, Meherbai, reflected the warmth and camaraderie that defined her new life. In a heartfelt letter to Meherbai, Sooni’s words resonated with the genuine affection that was a cornerstone of her character.

Source: Tata Archives

Cultural fusion and internationalist vision

The early 20th century witnessed the confluence of cultures and the forging of international ties. Sooni and Ratan’s marriage was not merely a personal journey; it carried profound implications for the Tata Group’s future. As an independent entity valued for her uniqueness, Sooni’s inclusion marked the beginning of an internationalist vision for the Tata Group.

Children

Sooni and Ratan’s love story extended to their family, as they became parents to five children. Their son, Jehangir, later known as J. R. D. Tata, would emerge as a pivotal figure in the Tata legacy. Equipped with the advantages of their internationalist upbringing, Jehangir played a significant role in the Tata Group’s growth.

Just as Sooni was unafraid to grasp the steering wheel of a car in 1905, she fearlessly steered her life through uncharted territories, leaving an indelible mark on history and hearts.