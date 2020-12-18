Soon, buy KVIC’s anti-bacterial, non-toxic, washable cow-dung paint to decorate your homes

The eco-friendly paint will be launched in two variants - Distemper and Emulsion.

In what may boost the rural economy and help farmers earn extra income, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is soon going to launch eco-friendly cow dung paint for buildings.

Union Minister for MSME, Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “We are going to launch ‘Vedic paint’ made from cow dung through Khadi and Village Industries Commission to give a boost to the rural economy and help farmers make extra income.”

The eco-friendly paint will be launched in two variants – Distemper and Emulsion. Gadkari also said that the Vedic Paint would be eco-friendly, non-toxic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and washable. Once applied on the wall, the paint will become dry in 4 hours. This will also help farmers keeping cows at home make an extra income of Rs 55,000, Gadkari said.

ग्रामीण इकोनॉमी को बल मिले और किसानों को अतिरिक्त आमदनी हो इसलिए Khadi and Village Industries Commission के माध्यम से हम जल्द ही गाय के गोबर से बना ‘वैदिक पेन्ट’ लॅान्च करने वाले हैं। @ChairmanKvic pic.twitter.com/zhQpa3Es5i — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 17, 2020

This eco-friendly product is first of its kind in the world. Let’s introduce Vedic Paint in the global market for value addition. pic.twitter.com/MdjixQmFU1 — Pratap Sarangi (@pcsarangi) December 17, 2020

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said that this eco-friendly product is first of its kind in the world. “One of the healthiest versions of introducing Vedic Paint in this critical period of climatic conditions. I gracefully solicit the upward thinking of Hon’ble Cabinet Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for providing a boon to India. This eco-friendly product is first of its kind in the world. Let’s introduce Vedic Paint in the global market for value addition, ” Sarangi said in a series of tweets.

Handmade paper with plastic waste

KVIC is planning to launch several innovating products in coming times. One example of this is handmade paper made from plastic waste.

Union Minister Gadkar said that KVIC is making handmade paper products by mixing plastic waste. This will help reduce the pollution caused by plastic. According to Gadkari, these products are made of 20 per cent waste plastic and cost 34 per cent less.

There are 2640 handmade paper units in the country where ‘Replan’ scheme will be implemented. Under the scheme, 3000-ton waste plastic will be used.