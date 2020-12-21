Sonu Sood Temple? Yes, it’s TRUE! Telangana village offers prayers to ‘deity’ for help in pandemic

Sood in close cooperation with the respective state governments arranged the free travel of labourers and daily wagers back to their hometown. (Credit: ANI)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who won many hearts by alleviating the pain of a range of people during the Coronavirus lockdown has earned a unique band of fans in Tanda’s village of Telangana as the locals have built a temple in his name, news agency ANI reported. The temple has been built in a small village called Tanda which falls in the Siddipet district of the state. Assembled in groups, locals told news agency ANI that the actor had helped so many people during the pandemic and they were very proud and elated that they built a temple recognising Sood’s philanthropic work.

Assembled in the temple, the villagers from all age groups including women and children could be seen worshipping the idol-cum-statue of Sood. Some of his enthusiastic fans were also seen clicking their selfies and photographs with Sood’s idol at the premises of the temple.

Sood had taken the centre stage during the strictest phase of complete lockdown announced by the central government due to the Coronavirus pandemic when all means of national as well as international transport had been suspended including trains, buses and flights. The situation had left a host of people including labourers, students, daily wagers without shelter and employment. Sood in close cooperation with the respective state governments arranged the free travel of labourers and daily wagers back to their hometown.

After getting substantial success in coming to the aid of poor labourers and students in the country, Sonu replicated the same on the international level and arranged for free travel for a host of Indian nationals stuck in different parts of the world. Sood kept on taking initiatives for the labourers even after they had safely reached their hometowns by arranging for their employment by connecting employers and labourers. Sood has already received many national and international honours and awards for his humanitarian work during the lockdown.