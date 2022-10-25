Solar Eclipse 2022: Year’s last Surya Grahan today; City-wise timing, when and where to watch

The world will witness the last solar eclipse of 2022 today. The Surya Grahan will be visible on October 25 in several cities in India. People from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa will be able to view the solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the centre of the Moon’s shadow misses the Earth.

Don’ts

Even if it’s for a short while, a solar eclipse should not be viewed with the naked eye.

When will it end?

Most of the states in India will witness a solar eclipse. However, few states of the northeastern region won’t be able to encounter the graham. The ending of the eclipse will be in progress after sunset in India and hence not visible.

Time:

According to the timeanddate.com website, this partial solar eclipse will be visible in New Delhi. It will begin at 16:29:10 local time when the Moon will begin moving in front of the Sun. The eclipse will be over at 18:26:03.

Live Updates

Solar Eclipse Live Updates