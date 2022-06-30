Social Media Day 2022: The art and science of making it big

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

In modern times, social media has grown into a crucial tool for connecting with individuals around the globe, which offers a seamless exchange of ideas, information, and culture.

The journey of social media has evolved from being a medium to exchange ideas to becoming an intrinsic tool to understand and gauge consumer insights for business.

Furthermore, social media creates jobs as well as connecting individuals all over the world. Since each platform has a unique method for information sharing and content monetisation, it is usual for organisations to employ many social media managers.

The vitality of social media is not limited to businesses; it has opened the door to a next-generation career opportunity as content creators and crafted a future of the content economy.

To express gratitude and remark on the transformation of life fuelled by social media, June 30 was marked as ‘social media day’ and has been observed regularly since 2010.

Social Media Day: Astro Numerological View

June 30 is a day which carried the energy of Jupiter and Mercury as per principles of zero numerology. Additionally, June is the 6th month of the year, and the number 6 is ruled by Venus.

Jupiter is the planet responsible for intellectual capabilities and creation, leveraging intellect at the same time, mercury is the planet responsible for the expression of intellect to the public at large, and Venus is a planet responsible for the public name, fame, monetary rewards, and recognition.

June 30 carries all the vital energies of planets and elements that sync up and match the energies of social media.

Art & Science of Becoming big on social media

The number of people who aspire to be big on social media and gain monetary reward, name, fame, and impact on society is quite large vis-à-vis the number of people who are able to achieve this.

There must be some factor that governs success on social media in addition to hard work.

That factor is a person’s Name and Date of Birth which has potential hidden and inscribed to achieve it.

An important point worth mentioning here is, ‘Luck favours the brave’; similarly, our Date of Birth and Name forms a potential energy, and one needs to transform it into kinetic energy by virtue of effort.

One can tune one’s energy in sync with the cosmic energy of the universe by leveraging the principles of Astro numerology and curating social media with the help of numerology.

DIY tips for social media based on Zero Numerology

Colour

Colour is a vibrant source of energy that nature has embedded and gifted to mankind. Every colour and shade of colour are ruled by certain planets and elements, which in turn sync up with the cosmic energy of the universe.

One should select colours suitable for the person (based on Date of Birth and Name) and in sync with the industry segment of content.

Time

Time is the most powerful thing in this world, and one who can proactively master the time emerges victorious.

At NumroVani, we conducted a retrospective analysis of 5K+ social media posts that went viral or garnered public attention; it was observed that each of the posts was posted on a suitable time person and a social media handle.

Even posts for which a person was criticised or trolled were posted on time, which was unsupportive to the person.

One must select the time of the post, which is in sync with the person’s energy and the energy of the segment.

Social Media Handle/Custom URL

This is one of the most crucial elements in the journey of social media, which forms the foundation of social media presence.

One must select a social media handle that syncs with the Date of Birth and Name of the person.

For instance, Virat Kohli uses the social media handle i.e. “Virat.Kohli” on Instagram, and he is the first Indian with 200M+ followers on the platform. As per principles of zero numerology, the social media handle is on 32 (5), which is in sync with the energies of Virat.

Another example could be our honourable PM, Narendra Modi, who uses “Narendra Modi” as social media handle and numerologically, it also adds to 41 (5).

A careful approach to syncing this energy creates a foundation for the growth journey.

These are some important parameters to be curated; healing numbers, switch words, and yantras can be used to manifest certain energies in social media descriptions, posts, hashtags, etc.

The Path Ahead

On this social media day, tune in your energy of date of birth and name with the cosmic energy of the universe and give it a facelift towards growth.

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)