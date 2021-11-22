Social Media can bring social change for good: Yuvraj Pokharna

Social media is no-filter in nature, where common men can upload content as and when, or even live stream as the events are happening in real time.

In the modern age, like-minded people congregate in online communities on Social Media platforms to discuss everything, from social change to trivial issues. These platforms are giving people a chance to share and discuss their views openly. Yuvraj Pokharna, Surat-based social media expert and activist, said, “Social Media has revolutionized our lives – by democratizing content. I try to leverage the powerful digital domain to deliver content on issues that are germane to precarious issues and topics.” The spectrum of content shared on social media that has broadened over time has given rise to a new opportunity to share news of social injustices and call agreeing users to unite in the face of inequality.

Social media is no-filter in nature, where common men can upload content as and when, or even live stream as the events are happening in real time. Which means that the chance of seeing something disturbing or shocking or impactful is only ever a few tweets/posts away. But it is this very quality of social media platforms that can fill people with the disgust-driven passion to make positive changes in the world. “Today’s youth is eclectic and believes in the power of logic and rationale. This inspires my thought process and I work in accordance with this very thought when creating content,” Yuvraj Pokharna opines. Pokharna is a young math teacher who somehow rose to national fame in pursuit of seeking truth and social media played a catalyst in that. He is now a social media influencer, young activist, diligent colouminst and budding opinion maker.

The exposure you get on Social media which was captured on a mobile phone and uploaded straight for the world is a full fledged medium to learn new things now. Social media platforms have replaced all other media outlets in being the quickest and easiest way to consume up-to-date information on current events. When it comes to activism, it is instrumental in circulating information to all those who might want it – getting details of a protest, for example, in front of millions of eyes in seconds just by using the right keywords and hashtags.

These Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook which we so willingly consume content from for hours each day are instrumental in distributing information and motivating change in the society, says Pokharna. The power of a group of people sharing the same beliefs is one thing, but the power of millions of users worldwide standing in solidarity with one another through shared passion is another level of potential for change altogether.