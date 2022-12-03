Snacks to enjoy while you support your favourite teams at the IIFA World Cup 2022

The most awaited FIFA World Cup is finally here and the world is already cheering for their favourite teams! Events like these are a perfect opportunity for families and friends to get together and enjoy a good game on their screens at home while indulging in their favourite snacks. Your favorite team is often not the same as your friends or family. But, don’t let the competitive spirit divide your love for food! If you’re a football enthusiast and a die-hard foodie, we have curated this list of easy and healthy finger recipes that can be shared with your loved ones while the teams battle it out. May the best team Win! Until then, here are some lip-smacking recipes for you.

Recipe 1 – Chicken Teriyaki – Adding spice to your matches!

Duration – 15 mins

Ingredients

4 tbsp soya sauce 4 packets of ketchup 2 tbsp garlic paste 2 tbsp brown sugar 1 tbsp chili paste 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (cut into strips) ½ cup orange juice 2 tbsp green onions 2 tbsp roasted sesame seeds

Steps

Take a bowl and mix ketchup, soya sauce, garlic paste, brown sugar, and orange juice. Put the chicken in the bowl and toss it nicely to coat the chicken Place everything on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high for 5-8 minutes or until the chicken is well cooked. Garnish it with sesame seeds and green onion and be the best match party host!

Recipe 2 – Falafel – Baked not Fried

Duration – 1 hour

Ingredients

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil 1 cup dried raw chickpeas (soaked overnight) ½ cup roughly chopped onion ½ cup fresh parsley leaves ½ cup fresh coriander leaves 4 cloves garlic chopped ½ teaspoon cumin and cinnamon each ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 teaspoon salt

Steps

In a mixer, combine the soaked and drained chickpeas, parsley, onion, coriander, salt, pepper, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, and 1 tbsp of olive oil. Mix it until it is smooth. Take a microwave-safe baking pan and place a baking sheet coated with ¼ cup of olive oil. Scoop out roughly 2 tablespoons of the mixture at a time with your hands. Create tiny patties out of the falafel that is 2 inches broad and ½ inch thick. Each falafel should be placed on the greased pan. Falafels should be baked for 25 to 30 minutes on high, gently turning them over halfway through, until they are deeply brown on both sides. You can also store the falafel in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days

Recipe 3 – Oven Baked Carrot Chips – To munch away your excitement

Carrot crisps isolated on a white background.

Duration – 40 minutes

Ingredients

1kg carrot ¼ cup olive oil 1 tsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tbsp salt 1 tsp black pepper

Steps