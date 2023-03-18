The inaugural Women’s Premier League has been successful in attracting interest from cricket fanatics from India and beyond, besides doing fairly well in ensuring a laudable flow of capital from sponsors and stakeholders. With over ten women cricketers getting bids in excess of Rs 1 crore, here, we look at the net worth of most expensive Indian women cricketers.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, an Indian cricketer, became the costliest acquisition at the first-ever Women’s Premier League auction. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured her services for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore deal. With this enormous amount earned through the WPL auction, Mandhana is poised to earn twice the salary of the highest-paid players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Currently holding the top Grade A contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the left-handed batsman is a valuable member of the Indian cricket team and earns INR 50 lakh per year representing the country. Alongside her national duties and WPL, she also participates in foreign T20 leagues and leverages various brand endorsements to augment her earnings. Smriti Mandhana’s net worth is valued at Rs 32 crore.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma is a prominent all-rounder in the international cricket arena, ranking high among her peers. She was picked by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore owing to her all-round skills.

As a Grade A contracted player with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Deepti receives an annual payment of Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, she earns up to Rs 20,000 per match for her domestic appearances. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 8 crore and it’s only increasing.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues’ net worth is Rs 2 crore, which results from her earnings from various sources, including domestic competitions, BCCI, advertisements, and endorsements.

As a Grade B contracted player with the BCCI, Jemimah earns a salary of Rs 30 lakh, which includes Rs 10 lakh per annum as part of her contract. Delhi Capitals secured the services of Rodrigues for Rs 2.2 crore.

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma’s estimated net worth is around 8 Crores. She began representing India in cricket at the young age of 15 and quickly earned a spot in the BCCI Annual Contract. Over the years, she has continued to improve her position on the team as well as her contract. Additionally, she endorses various brands on her social media accounts, including Nike, Bank of Baroda, Hyundai, Boost, Amazon Prime, Sony, and others.

Most of Shafali Verma’s income, which exceeds Rs 50 lakh, comes from playing cricket. Verma was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur (IE)

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, has a net worth of approximately Rs 23 crores, according to Sportskeeda.

In the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League 2023, Kaur is leading the Mumbai Indians Women’s team, which spent Rs 1.8 crore for her services.