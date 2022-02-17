Smooth & Smart: Dermalogica’s Smart Response Serum addresses specific micro skin concerns in real-time

Using Artificial Intelligence, it responds to the skin’s signals, intelligently addressing skin concerns and helping to prevent future damage.

Skin care brand Dermalogica has launched its new AI-driven skin care product, the Smart Response Serum. The proactive formula in this next-gen smart serum works with the skin’s changing needs, for healthier-looking skin over time; it senses and responds to the skin’s needs before they become visible. By activating key ingredients on different areas of the face in response to the skin’s micro changes, Dermalogica’s Smart Response Serum delivers what your skin needs, when, where and how it needs it.

How it works

Smart Response Serum uses the SmartResponse technology to recognise the skin’s signals, then address micro-changes in the skin before they’re visible to the naked eye—effectively addressing the skin’s needs in real-time. On a macro level, we see redness, fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots and dryness, all of which send out different messages. SmartResponse technology’s active ingrediets turn on and take action only when these signals are present, responding proactively for a personalised response every time. Using Artificial Intelligence, it responds to the skin’s signals, intelligently addressing skin concerns and helping to prevent future damage.

Ingredients

This serum is formulated with SmartResponse Technology, a combination of four targeted active ingredients—Gallic Acid from Japanese Cornelia Cherry that senses the skin’s inflammatory response, Mannose-6-Phosphate that detects collagen weakness, Hydrolysed Wheat Flour,which activates when it detects too much of a key enzyme involved in melanin production, and lastly, Hydrolysed Beta Glucan, which activates where it detects a deficiency in the skin’s barrier.

Available at dermalogica.in

Price: Rs 10,500 (30ml)