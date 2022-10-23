Smart home decor : Technology offers a slew of home decor options

Diwali is the perfect time to make some much-needed changes and additions to homes. From furniture to electronic items to home décor, there are many elements that can add that jazz. Interestingly, when it comes to home décor, tech can offer multiple options that not just beautify your home but prove to be utilitarian too. Here are some smart home décor options you can consider this Diwali:

Smart lamp

A lamp emits light, a smart lamp does much more. Unlike ordinary lamps, you can adjust the brightness of these, depending on the intent, whether it is to brighten up the room or make up for a soothing night light to help you fall asleep. You can also change colours depending on the mood. Several smart lamps also come with the function of voice commands. Hence, you do not even have to get out of bed to turn them off or change the brightness level or colour. Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa does that for you.

Sunrise alarm clock

Quite simply, a sunrise alarm clock is an alarm clock with a built-in light. However, it offers many other functions. Some come with a white noise generator and sound effects to help you to drift off to sleep. Many such alarm clocks also emit light that simulates the sun as it rises or sets. You can choose from a host of sounds to wake you up, and many also contain sensors to measure your room’s temperature, light, noise, etc, and also recommend ways to improve sleep. Hence you get a complete package, an alarm clock that doubles up as nighttime reading light. There are several pretty ones available in the market to choose from.

Also Read: Diwali 2022: Celebrate this festive season with these unique Diwali gift ideas

Speaker lamp

As the name suggests, it is a lamp that works as a speaker. It comes with the feature of a WiFi connection. Hence, along with illuminating the room, you can also use it to stream music or listen to the radio, podcasts, etc.

Digital frames

Smartphones and digital cameras have allowed us to take countless pictures. However, most of these remain in the gallery, unnoticed, until you accidentally stumble upon these while searching for something else. Here is where digital photo frames can play a role, as they allow you to display them without having to print them all. Some have built-in storage, while some are more sophisticated and offer cloud-based storage that allows you to directly upload pictures through an app. Interestingly, it is not just the pictures that you can add but also sound and videos. There are many attractive options available to choose from to enhance your home décor.

Bluetooth mirror

If digital frames and speaker lamps were not enough, there is also a Bluetooth mirror. It does everything that a normal mirror does. However, it is also equipped with high-tech features which make it stand out from the rest. For example, they come with a built-in LED for high-quality lighting. It also has Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to pair your phone to play music. They come with the feature of stereo music, allowing you to enjoy your favourite playlist in the room the mirror is installed.

Self-watering flowering pot

When it comes to home décor, nothing can beat plants that not just beautify the home but also add to the ambiance, enhance positivity, and also fight pollution. However, at times, it can be a challenge to keep track of how much water they require and when. Enter self-watering flower pots. As the name suggests, these flower pots have features that allow them to water the flowers directly. They provide water from a built-in reservoir, thus allowing you to take care of your plants by just filling up the reservoir instead of having to keep a track of the soil moisture or the individual plant’s needs. In the process, these not just offer convenience but also water efficiency, thus helping with plant health. Apart from these, every Diwali, air purifiers become a buzzword owing to the worsening air quality. You can get one with enhanced features, such as those that come with voice commands and can be handled by Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Also, the weather gets chilly around this time, but a personal AC can be a good addition, given the festive sales.

These do not take up a lot of space but come in compact, sleek sizes and shapes that do the job without looking bulky.