Smart hacks to transform your home from monsoon festivities to winter ready

Monsoon is everyone’s favorite season. But it also has a deadline. After the monsoon, comes the chilly winters. And it takes a lot of time for many people to adjust to the upcoming season.

In order to embrace all the weather with gratitude and acceptance, Sejal Parikh, Interior Designer, WoodenStreet, suggests some smart ways to be winter ready. She says, “If precaution is better than cure, then why not try preparation rather than adjustment?”

The below mentioned are some smart hacks that will help you transform your home from monsoon festivities to being winter ready.

Add Extra Throws & Pillows: Winter is all about adding that extra layer of warmness. You can add throws and extra pillows to the sofa set to make it warmer and cozier. You may add some blankets as well, just in case. To prevent more décor alterations, pick accent pillows with hues and patterns that go with your current furnishings. The design is finished off with a soft blanket draping over the sofa’s side.

Lights & Candles: Having a fireplace is the best thing in the winters, but not all of us have that luxury. Instead, you can add extra lights and candles to glow up and warm up your space. Place tiny lights on side tables or the mantel, and bring in floor lamps to brighten gloomy nooks. Think about adding wall sconces or a new pendant light above for a more long-lasting fix.

Chandeliers: Since there are fewer daylight hours in the winter, it’s crucial to maintain a bright, welcoming atmosphere in your home all year round. Introducing giant chandeliers over the dining space is the best way of doing so. You can also hang snowflakes on the glass chandelier for the winter vibes.

Dinner Ware: You can change your cutlery to white colors and decorate the dining table with lots of candles and light-colored table linings. For centerpiece, you can introduce fresh greens or gloomy flowers. The white color adds a touch of winter flair to the house.

Reading Nook: A window seat is an ideal point for a day spent reading or taking an afternoon nap. Add thick seat cushions and pillows to your window chairs to keep them warm. If there is room, store blankets and other winter-themed decorations in the under-seat storage.

Home Fragrance: The fragrances of the season should also be present in your house, even though décor and accessories can help it seem cozier. Your home will quickly smell festive with a potpourri bowl in a wintry aroma, such as pine needles or a basket of cinnamon-scented pinecones. Put the arrangement in the center of attention on a coffee table or use it as a simple winter table centerpiece.

Dark Curtains: Take out the sheer curtains from the monsoon and hang the dark shaded curtains to block out the chilly waves. You can also layer the thick draperies with a shiny transparent curtain to spice up the interior décor.

Shaggy Rugs: It’s winter, and everything got to be soft and cozy. Wood floors give rooms a refined look all year long, but in the winter, you’ll need to warm them up. How about changing your normal rugs & carpets to shaggy rugs? Isn’t it cool-some? Go for grey, beige or other neutral and dark shades rather than going for dark ones.

Chair Covers & Slip Covers: Winter décor is all about piling on the fabrics, much like winter clothing. Cover your chairs with slipcovers to cozy up your dining area for the season. After a meal with the family or a get-together with friends, the slipcovered chairs in this neutral dining room provide coziness and a touch of winter elegance. They are also simple to remove for an easy cleaning.

Large Mirrors: It’s time to make the most of the natural light that is still available with the shorter days. A huge mirror hung over a mantelpiece or on a blank wall will reflect light throughout your room. By painting the frame of the mirror a striking color, you may transform it into a beautiful piece, or you can go for the simplicity of an old metal finish.

Go Green: The scenery may appear desolate and lifeless during the chilly winter months, but your house need not. To give your rooms a more vibrant and cheery appearance throughout the winter, include plants into your decorations. For a naturally striking accent, pick species with sculptural leaves, like the well-known fig tree or bonsai plant.

With warm winter decorations, you can keep your home warm when the outside temperature drops. Make your house seem cozy and inviting this season by using our collection of winter décor ideas. These winter designs will keep you warm all the way through spring with their luxurious materials, calm hues, and comfortable furniture.