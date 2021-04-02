Sleep deprived Delhi NCR worries about insomnia the most, finds study

Work from home has also blurred the line between where work day ends and personal life begins.

Insomnia in Delhi residents: Delhi NCR residents are most worried about sleeplessness in the country. According to a report released by sleep and home solutions provider Wakefit.co, more than 50% of the surveyed residents in Delhi have said that they were anxious about being insomniac, or suffering from insomnia. According to the Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS), 2021, which surveyed over 16,000 respondents this year, the fear of insomnia has risen from 19% in 2020 to 24% now. The study aims to look at the sleeping patterns prevalent in the country.

The report further stated that the 42% of the surveyed residents in Gurugram blamed their work for keeping them up late, increasing significantly from 17% last year. Not only that, but with work from home becoming a common way of work due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown, 43% of the Delhi NCR-based residents said that they were working night shifts this year, a rise against the 12% figure last year. Moreover, the number of Delhi NCR residents staying up to work on beds also jumped from 18% to 47%.

This also led to better understanding of why a whopping 94% of the people were using their phones just before they went to sleep in the national capital region despite the recent increase in awareness regarding the ill-effects of using electronic devices just before one sleeps.

Work from home has also blurred the line between where work day ends and personal life begins. This has caused 81% of the surveyed Delhi residents to feel sleepy while working, at least once to thrice a week.

The study also, on the other hand, found that an increasing number of people were now looking at the importance of the mattress for getting a good sleep, with about 59% of the respondents from the national capital region saying that they believed a good mattress was key to having a good sleep. This figure had stood at 38%.