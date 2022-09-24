Six Fields to Simba Stout: Best light beers to relish this weekend

Light beers began to be brewed in America around the early 1960s and it took nearly a decade for them to make their way into the mainstream. Ever since, light beers have only witnessed a phenomenal spike in the demand, not just in the US, but in all major markets across the globe, including India. A slew of homegrown as well as multinational brands have triggered the surge of light brews among Indian beer lovers, and we have put together a list of the best picks for you if you like your froth smoother and lighter.

Six Fields

Six Fields is a Belgian-style wheat beer, created with rich colour, smooth flavour, and unique aroma in mind. This native, handcrafted beverage is brewed by DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd, which also produces the iconic Godfather beer. Six Fields boasts of desi spices like coriander to give off an aroma that sticks with you with the first sip. Six Fields Cult (5.9% abv) and Six Fields Blanche (4.5% abv) are the two variants, with the former having a tangy twist, lingering orange peel freshness, and sweet and aromatic coriander. Six Fields Blanche is a beer steeped in the sweet notes and aromas of wheat. Six Fields is sold in cans, bottles, and kegs.

Kingfisher Ultra

This beer from the King of Good Times, Kingfisher, is regarded as an extra smooth beer, ideally suited for individuals who want the pleasure to linger. It contains premium barley and hops. The beer, which has 4.7% alcohol by volume, is fairly well-liked at bars and restaurants because of its highly sought-after pints. Kingfisher Ultra Max, which has 6.3% alcohol by volume, is a stronger version of it. Without a doubt, Kingfisher is a brand that Indians associate with beer, offering the largest selection and even non-alcoholic drinks for abstainers.

Corona

Despite how ominous the name may sound, this beer has arguably the most distinctive flavour in the area. This Mexico-born beer may be the only one that is served with a lime wedge on top of the bottle’s mouth to simulate a cocktail. Coronarita, which is made by tipping a Corona bottle upside down and pouring the contents into a margarita, is a popular American beverage. It’s a light, simple-to-drink beer that’s ideal for a break with your closest friends. ABV for the beer is 4.5%.

Simba Stout

Simba Stout, which allows you to go into the dark side, is the other light beer you should make plans to have. The beer has a distinctive look, with a dark black hue and “roasty” flavours. Simba Stout has a flavour that is distinctly creamy and has a tinge of espresso. The 5% abv beer touts being the nation’s first craft stout in a bottle and includes dark chocolate and caramel in addition to rich espresso. So why are you still waiting? Right now, seize the most shrewd lion with a luscious mahogany head.

Bira 91 White With an International Bitterness Unit rating of 13, Bira 91 White is a cloudy wheat beer with a prominent scent of citrus and coriander and a 4.9% ABV. The beer has a medium golden tint and some haze when the carbonation is balanced. It is one of the best refreshers for the summer because of its wheaty flavour with a hint of coriander and citrus.