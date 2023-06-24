Sip and Save: 10 Budget-friendly wines to explore in India

Wine appreciation in India has been on the rise, and you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy a great bottle. With an expanding market and increased availability, affordable wines are making their mark. In this listicle, we present 10 budget-friendly wines from various regions in India that offer exceptional value, allowing you to savor the flavors without straining your wallet.

Sula Chenin Blanc 750 ml (Rs 600 – Rs 800) –

Sula Vineyards’ Chenin Blanc is a popular and affordable option, offering a refreshing and crisp white wine with notes of green apples and citrus. It pairs well with light salads, seafood, and Indian appetizers.

Grover Zampa Soirée Brut 750 ml (Rs 1100 – Rs 1200) –

For those who appreciate sparkling wines, Grover Zampa’s Soirée Brut is an excellent choice. With its lively bubbles and fruity flavors, it’s perfect for celebrations or as an aperitif.

Four Seasons Classic Shiraz 750 ml (Rs 600 – Rs 800) –

Four Seasons’ Classic Shiraz is a pocket-friendly option for red wine enthusiasts. This medium-bodied wine boasts ripe berry flavors, a hint of spice, and a smooth finish. It pairs well with grilled meats and flavorful Indian dishes.

York Arros 750 ml (Rs 1400 – Rs 1500) –

York Winery’s Arros is a delightful rosé wine that offers a perfect balance of fruity and floral flavors. It’s a versatile wine that pairs well with light Indian cuisine, salads, and cheeses.

KRSMA Sangiovese 750 ml (Rs 780 – Rs 1000) –

KRSMA Vineyards’ Sangiovese is a red wine that delivers exceptional value. With its medium body, flavors of red berries, and a touch of spice, it pairs beautifully with pasta, grilled vegetables, and Indian spiced meats.

Myra Misfit 750 ml (Rs 1500 – Rs 1600) –

Myra Vineyards’ Misfit is a blend of red grapes, including Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz. It offers a smooth and fruity profile with hints of blackcurrant and spice. Enjoy it with barbecued meats or cheese platters.

Fratelli Sette 750 ml (Rs 2000 – Rs 2200) –

Fratelli Vineyards’ Sette is a red wine blend that showcases a harmonious mix of Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiovese, and Petit Verdot grapes. With its rich flavors, velvety texture, and balanced tannins, it pairs well with grilled meats and hearty Indian curries.

Reveilo Chardonnay 750 ml (Rs 775 – Rs 1000) –

Reveilo Vineyards’ Chardonnay is a well-priced option for white wine lovers. It exhibits tropical fruit flavors, a touch of oak, and a smooth finish. It complements seafood, creamy pasta dishes, and mild Indian curries.

Big Banyan Bellissima (Rs 800 – Rs 900) –

Big Banyan’s Bellissima is a delightful sparkling rosé wine that offers a crisp and fruity experience. It’s a fantastic choice for celebrations, brunches, or as a refreshing drink on its own.

Nine Hills Sauvignon Blanc 750 ml (Rs 550 – Rs700) –

Nine Hills’ Sauvignon Blanc is an affordable white wine with lively citrus flavors, crisp acidity, and a refreshing finish. Enjoy it with salads, seafood, or as a refreshing sip on a warm day.