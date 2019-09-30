Single-use plastic ban coming? PM Modi asks citizens to move beyond the pollutant at IIT Madras

PM Modi addressed young minds at IIT Madras convocation ceremony on Sunday.

India Plastic Ban: While addressing the convocation ceremony at Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech emphasised on innovation, climate change and making India better. PM Modi, while addressing the gathering of students, gave an idea of moving from competition to collaboration and said it can help in strengthening us against the challenges that we face. Notably, IIT Madras has been in news for their innovation related to degradation of plastic. Also, PM Modi has been very vocal about climate change and cleanliness and has been continuously urging people to put efforts and innovate in making India and climate better. The government has provided various platforms and implemented policies like Atal Innovation Mission, PM Research Fellowships, Start-up India Abhiyan to support the innovators. Modi also termed IIT Madras as the “newest language” in India.

While talking about climate change and single-use plastic, PM Modi said, “Let best brains in Asian countries compete to offer innovative solutions for reducing ‘Global Warming and Climate Change’.” While taking his battle against single-use plastic further Modi said, “Today, as a society, we want to move beyond single-use plastics. What can be an environmentally friendly replacement that offers similar use but not similar disadvantages?” He urged the students and researchers to find an alternative and quoted, “When we talk of environmentally friendly alternatives of single-use plastic, we look towards young innovators like you .”

In his speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi while talking about innovation stated, “We are encouraging Innovation and Incubation for two big reasons, One is – we want easy solutions to solve India’s problems, to make life easier.” Adding to his statement on the same he further said, “And another, we, in India want to find solutions for the whole world. Indian Solutions for Global Application- this is our goal and our commitment.”

READ | Big Breakthrough! IIT Madras degrades plastic in eco-friendly way

PM Modi has received lots of praises for his speech at the UN, where he has pointed out global issues related to the climate, cleanliness, health and peace. His quote, “India has given the world Buddh and not Yuddh,” is being applauded largely and has portrayed the national belief of peace and harmony. Similarly, during his speech at IIT- Madras, PM highlighted the heritage of the state and said, “Tamil Nadu is home to one of the oldest languages in the world.”

PM Modi ended his speech by congratulating the parents of students who graduated. He also congratulated the teachers for their continuous effort in sharpening the skills of the students and for working selflessly with them to make them a better human. Modi applauded the efforts of the staff members for maintaining the cleanliness in the campus and hostels and for teaching students to live in a clean and healthy environment. He wished the students a bright future, dedicated to the good of humanity.