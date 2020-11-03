  • MORE MARKET STATS

Singapore’s Little India shines with Diwali festivities! Check island nation’s long standing Diwali tradition

Updated: Nov 03, 2020 3:32 PM

Grand Diwali festivities in Singapore! Singapore’s Little India is in full throttle when it comes to showcasing the Indian community’s Diwali celebrations. This year’s theme for Diwali is Goddess Mahalakshmi. A spectacular main arch at the start of Serangoon Road features Goddess Mahalakshmi seated on a beautiful lotus and flanked by magnificent elephants and beautiful peacocks.

More than a million bulbs formed the dazzling pattern of lotuses, oil lamps as well as peacocks, the LiSHA Facebook page has posted. Two elephants are shown on either side of the Goddess, anointing her sacred form with water.

Related News

Speaking exclusively on behalf of the Singapore Tourism Board to The Financial Express Online, Lim Si TIng, Area Director India and South Asia – Mumbai said, ““Singapore has a longstanding tradition of celebrating Deepavali every year. Due to the current restrictions, the authorities have transitioned to virtual celebrations.”

The much anticipated Light Up ceremony was launched by DPM Heng Swee Keat at the start of the Deepavali festivities which include online workshops, Little India shops and restaurants that gladly welcome all those who are celebrating India’s Festival of Lights.

Another exciting event is the Amarkala Deepavali Countdown Concert, which is slated to rock the festive vibes on November 13, with more than 100 Vasantham artistes and invited celebrity guests. A live telecast of the grand programme will reach all households across Singapore.

READ: Dazzling Diwali celebrations in Singapore’s Little India!

“We are delighted to create unique virtual experiences for not only Singaporeans but also for audiences from India and across the world,” Lim Si TIng told The Financial Express Online.

With eye-catching street art, quirky murals to showcase vibrant cultural nuances, multicultural cuisine masterclasses and much more,the Diwali festivities in Singapore’s Little India promises an exciting line-up of Deepavali festivities.

