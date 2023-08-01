Sidhu Moosewala: Take a look at the late Punjabi singer’s life, fame, legacy, money he earns after his death through YouTube, royalties, and more

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: In a shocking turn of events, the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan, was arrested and extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan. This news came after the arrest of key aide Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, who was involved in the tragic killing of the talented Punjabi singer. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, a team from the Special Cell was deployed to Azerbaijan to retrieve Sachin Bishnoi, who had escaped the nation using fraudulent documents. The group arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday, and the legal procedures are currently being finished.

Following his deportation from the UAE to India last week, Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, a crucial aide of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an official said on Wednesday. It is alleged that Brar took part in the murder of Moosewala.

Despite his untimely demise, Sidhu Moosewala’s influence and fame continue to thrive, with his posthumously released songs garnering millions of views and his earnings from YouTube and royalties contributing to a substantial net worth after his passing.

Chorni garnered 31million views on YouTube

His latest song released posthumously ‘Chorni’ garnered 31 million views on YouTube and reportedly YouTube pays $1000 for every 1 million views, imagine how much Sidhu Moosewala would be earning if he were alive!

Who is Sidhu Moosewala?

Sidhu Moose Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from a farmer’s family in Moosa village, Punjab. Graduating as an electrical engineer from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in 2016, he ventured to Canada, where he released his debut track, “G Wagon.” His breakthrough came in 2017 when he collaborated with Byg Byrd on the gangster rap track “So High,” which catapulted him to stardom and earned him the Best Lyricist award at the 2017 Brit Asia TV Music Awards.

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala on his death anniversary

Balkaur Singh, the father of Moosewala, is a farmer and a former government employee; Charan Kaur, Moosewala’s mother, is the local sarpanch. In December 2018, she won the election by a margin of 600 votes.

Continuing success and YouTube royalties

Under YouTube’s payment policy, artists receive compensation based on the number of views their videos or songs accumulate. For every 1 million views, YouTube pays approximately $1000. Sidhu Moosewala’s song “Mere Na” quickly amassed over 21 million views within two days of its release, earning him approximately 20 lakh rupees. Additionally, since his untimely death, Moosewala’s other songs have earned him royalties surpassing 50 lakhs.

When factoring in ad deals and royalties from platforms like Spotify and Wink, Moosewala’s music has generated upwards of Rs 2 crore after his passing.

A substantial net worth

Before his untimely demise, Sidhu Moosewala commanded high fees for his live shows and concerts, earning Rs 20 lakh for live shows and over Rs 2 lakh for public events. His net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be approximately Rs 114 crore, inclusive of luxury cars, properties in Punjab, and income from brand deals and YouTube royalties. Even after his passing, his royalties continue to support his family.

Moosewala in politics

Apart from his musical prowess, Sidhu Moosewala delved into politics, running as a candidate in the Mansa constituency. Unfortunately, he faced a major defeat, losing to the Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr. Vijay Singla by a significant margin of 63,323 votes. Despite this setback, his contributions to Punjabi music and culture remain indelible.

The tragic loss of Sidhu Moosewala marked the end of a promising career, leaving a void in the Punjabi music industry. However, his legacy lives on through his posthumously released songs, which continue to resonate with fans worldwide. With a net worth that soared to Rs 114 crore at the time of his passing, Moosewala’s contributions to the music industry and his family’s financial well-being remain undeniable. As fans mourn the loss of the talented singer, they can find solace in the fact that his music will forever be a cherished part of Punjabi culture.