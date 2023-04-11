Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was tragically killed at the tender age of 28 in May 2022, at a time when he was supposedly on the peak of his career.

His assailants, the members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, fired thirty rounds of bullets, eight of which struck him. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. However, for his large fan following which he built over a short span of time, Moose Wala has departed but his music is something that will live long forever.

In this article, we chart out the journey of the ‘Devil’, his rise to fame, earnings after demise and more.

Sidhu Moose Wala: Rise to Fame

Upon completing his graduation as an electrical engineer in 2016, he relocated to Canada on a study visa, where he released his debut track ‘G Wagon.’ However, Sidhu Moose Wala’s breakthrough came with his collaboration with Byg Byrd on the gangster rap track ‘So High’ in 2017.

The song became an instant hit, earning him the Best Lyricist award at the 2017 Brit Asia TV Music Awards. Like many, it was the same song that introduced the ‘selfmade’ star to my playlist. And ‘he’d been flying so high’ since that release will be an understatement for the heights of success he soared from humble beginnings.

Sidhu Moose Wala: The Political Stint

A generational lyricist, Sidhu, might’ve been convincing and influential on the mic but those at the music concerts as his vocals didn’t seem promising to the ‘pind’ of Mansa when the singer turned politician joined Congress National Party.

He ran as a candidate in the Mansa constituency but faced a major defeat, losing to the Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr. Vijay Singla by a significant margin of 63,323 votes.

Sidhu Moose Wala: Net Worth

According to media reports, Sidhu Moosewala’s net worth was approximately Rs 114 crore at the time of his untimely death. This included his luxury cars, properties in Punjab, and income from brand deals and YouTube royalties.

Moosewala’s live shows and concerts were in high demand, and he commanded fees of upwards of Rs 20 lakh. His appearance fees were over Rs 2 lakh.

Sidhu Moose Wala: Earnings Post Demise; Youtube, Royalties, Deals

Despite his tragic passing, his legacy continues to keep his bank account ticking, with his parents now receiving royalties. As per YouTube policies, artists receive royalties based on the number of views their videos or songs accumulate. YouTube pays around $1000 per 1 million views.

Recently, Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ was released on YouTube, and within just three days, it garnered a staggering 21 million views, earning him an estimated Rs 16.8 lakh.

Additionally, it’s estimated that Sidhu Moosewala’s other songs have generated over Rs 50 lakh in royalties since his passing. When factoring in ad deals and royalties from platforms such as Spotify and Wink, Moose Wala’s music has earned upwards of Rs 2 crore after his death, as per Zee Media.