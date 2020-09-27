This year’s shortlisted books and authors include – ‘Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line’ by Deepa Anappara, ‘Chosen Spirits’ by Samit Basu, ‘These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light’ by Dharini Bhaskar, and ‘Prelude to a Riot’ by Annie Zaidi. (Website image)

The shortlist for the JCB Prize for Literature 2020 has finally been announced. The award is presented each year to a distinguished work of fiction by an Indian author, selected by a jury.

This year’s shortlisted books and authors include – ‘Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line’ by Deepa Anappara, ‘Chosen Spirits’ by Samit Basu, ‘These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light’ by Dharini Bhaskar, and ‘Prelude to a Riot’ by Annie Zaidi.

The list was announced by Mita Kapur, the literary director of the prize on social media. Shortlist reflects great diversity of Indian writing both in its themes and language.