  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shortlist for the JCB Prize for Literature 2020

By: |
September 27, 2020 5:30 AM

The award is presented each year to a distinguished work of fiction by an Indian author, selected by a jury.

This year’s shortlisted books and authors include – ‘Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line’ by Deepa Anappara, ‘Chosen Spirits’ by Samit Basu, ‘These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light’ by Dharini Bhaskar, and ‘Prelude to a Riot’ by Annie Zaidi. (Website image)This year’s shortlisted books and authors include – ‘Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line’ by Deepa Anappara, ‘Chosen Spirits’ by Samit Basu, ‘These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light’ by Dharini Bhaskar, and ‘Prelude to a Riot’ by Annie Zaidi. (Website image)

The shortlist for the JCB Prize for Literature 2020 has finally been announced. The award is presented each year to a distinguished work of fiction by an Indian author, selected by a jury.

This year’s shortlisted books and authors include – ‘Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line’ by Deepa Anappara, ‘Chosen Spirits’ by Samit Basu, ‘These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light’ by Dharini Bhaskar, and ‘Prelude to a Riot’ by Annie Zaidi.

Related News

The list was announced by Mita Kapur, the literary director of the prize on social media. Shortlist reflects great diversity of Indian writing both in its themes and language.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Shortlist for the JCB Prize for Literature 2020
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Work from home-related stress: Is your heart skipping a beat?
2Based on a true story: More fiction, less reality in biopics
3Trending hashtags: Dominant social media movements of recent times