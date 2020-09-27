Shortlist for the JCB Prize for Literature 2020

The award is presented each year to a distinguished work of fiction by an Indian author, selected by a jury.
This year's shortlisted books and authors include – 'Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line' by Deepa Anappara, 'Chosen Spirits' by Samit Basu, 'These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light' by Dharini Bhaskar, and 'Prelude to a Riot' by Annie Zaidi.
