Shopping gold this Diwali? Here is a collection of antique vintage jewelry’s that you can opt for

It is said that fine jewelry is a symbol of status and wealth. AstaGuru, a premium auction house in India, is bringing in jewelry ranging from Heirloom Jewellery to Silverware, which will go under the hammer at their upcoming auction. The Heirloom Jewellery and Silver Auction will be held between the 20th and 21st of October, 2019.

The auction will feature a selection of heirloom jewelry pieces along with silverware. Most of them being national treasures indicating their 100-year mark. The collection is a scintillating mélange of traditional Indian jewelry and contemporary Art Deco pieces.

The jewelry and silverware collection will include pieces right from the Mughal era representing the rich history of India to the more contemporary pieces belonging to the French belle époque era.

Here are some of the pieces that will be up for an auction;

Basra Pearl necklace

Five row Basra Pearl necklace with gold terminals, ruby and emerald cabochons. The necklace is made up of 514 pearls – an astonishing number owing to the rarity of the Basra pearls. As an ode to the awe-inspiring Mughal emperors, the collection comprises a stunning gold Sarpech (head ornament) with Polki diamonds and spinel drops, a peacock motif diamond Kalgi and a stunning gold bajubandh with uncut diamonds and base enamel work.

The cost for these pearls will range between Rs. 1,75,00,000 – 2,00,00,000, US dollars 255,474 – 291,971.

Jadau Champakali necklace

The auction will also see a Jadau Champakali style necklace with meenakari work and a traditional Rajasthani tedia with uncut diamonds, both of which boast of a regal lineage from an Indian Royal family. Most from this lot are either over a hundred years old or is a National Art Treasure, hence, it cannot be exported out of India as per Antiques and Art Treasures Act, 1972.

The cost fo this will range between Rs. 22,00,000 – 24,00,000, US dollars 32,117 – 35,036.

A pair of art deco platinum ear pendants

This earpiece is made of Basra pearls and diamonds drops are highly coveted and rare. This gem originates from the Basra region of the Persian Gulf. These are emblematic of the revolutionary Art Deco movement in France which evolved during the 1920s.

The cost for this will range between Rs. 60,00,000 – 65,00,000, US dollars 87,591 – 94,891.

Brooch

Brooches are another piece that will be featured from the collection in the auction. The Victorian emerald brooch is a centenary piece along with a vintage double clip diamond brooch shaped like angel wings. This double clip brooch in a wing-shaped motif, a design that was prevalent during the 1920s, is set in platinum with diamonds and diamond baguettes.

The cost for this will range between Rs. 9,00,000 – 10,00,000, US dollars 13,139 – 15,599. The price for the Victorian brooch will range between Rs. 22,00,000 – 24,00,000, US dollars 32,117 – 35,036.

SilverWare

Fine Silver will also be featured in the auction. It will include several silver chalices, jugs, plates, bowls, tea sets, surahis, centerpieces, jewelry boxes. The collection will also consist of a silver salver engraved with British coats of arms emblem with Victorian gold gilt silver salver featuring elaborate Roman engraving. All the pieces have crossed the 100-year mark. Most of the jewelry, in the auction, is certified for authenticity by bodies like the Gemological Institute of India (GII), Schweizerische Stiftung für Edelstein-Forschung (SSEF), and Mrs. Jayashree Panjikar-Pangem Jewellers.