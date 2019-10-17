Shocking! Man climbs and enters lion’s enclosure in Delhi Zoo; details here

The Delhi zoo officials rescued the man and handed him over to the police.

In a bizarre incident at the Delhi Zoo, a man climbed up the metal grille and jumped inside the enclosure of a lion. However, he was immediately rescued and escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff responded immediately and tranquilized the animal. According to a recent ANI update, the incident was caught on camera and the man who jumped in was immediately brought out safely. ANI also posted a video showing the footage from the Delhi zoo from where the incident was captured.

Watch video:

#WATCH Delhi: A man entered into enclosure of a lion at Delhi Zoo after climbing its metal grille. He was later brought out safely. DCP(Southeast)says “He’s Rehan Khan, a 28-yr-old man from Bihar. He seems to be mentally unstable.He was immediately brought out without any injury” pic.twitter.com/t5n6bfPx7p — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

Through the video, it can be observed that the man was sitting for several moments with the lion inside the enclosure, after jumping through the grille.

The incident happened at around 12:30 PM on October 17. The zoo officials rescued the man and handed him over to the police. According to the DCP of Southeast Delhi, who was quoted by ANI, the man who jumped in the lion’s enclosure was recognized as Rehan Khan, aged 28 years. He hails from the Champaran district in the state of Bihar. According to the DCP, the man seemed to be mentally unstable and was immediately brought out of the enclosure without any injury.

Earlier, a similar incident happened two years ago in the year 2017 in a zoo in China. A man who climbed into a tiger’s enclosure was killed by the tiger itself. The man climbed over the grille and jumped in the enclosure directly in order to avoid paying the admission fee of the zoo. While the tiger attacked the man, other visitors looked at the incident from a distance. The zoo authorities could not rescue the victim on time and he was later brought to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Such incidents of trespassing have happened in Delhi zoo as well.

Animal’s enclosure must be strictly secured by the zoo authorities as it not just risks the life of the visitors but also poses a threat to the animals in the zoo.