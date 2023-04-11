Forbes’ 2023 list of the World’s Billionaires features a record number of 169 Indians, surpassing last year’s count of 166. However, their collective fortune took a hit, declining by 10 per cent to $675 billion, a decrease from the $750 billion recorded on the 2022 list.



In this list, we also have a host of tech magnates despite the industry struggling against macroeconomic headwinds. Let’s take a look at India’s richest billionaires coming from the tech industry.

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar, the software magnate and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, remains one of the pioneers of India’s IT sector despite the industry’s recent decline. Despite an 11% decrease in his net worth from the previous year, he retains his position as the third richest person in India, with a current valuation of $25.6 billion.

Azim Premji

Azim Premji, the founder of Wipro Limited and a prominent Indian tech mogul, led the software services giant to boast a $10.4 billion revenue, making it one of the largest service providers in India. In the 2023 list of India’s wealthiest billionaires, Premji holds the 12th spot with a net worth of $9.1 billion. Over his four-decade-long tenure as chairman, he diversified the business significantly. In 2019, his son Rishad took over as the executive chairman of Wipro.

N.R. Narayana Murthy

N.R. Narayana Murthy, the renowned co-founder and retired chairman of Infosys, maintains a minority stake in the Indian tech giant. Currently, with a net worth of $4.4 billion, Murthy ranks as the third wealthiest tech billionaire in India.

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, retired from the company in 2014, having held various positions such as CEO and vice chairman. Since then, he has personally invested in a multitude of startups through his business incubator, Axilor Ventures, and some venture funds. He sits on a net worth of $3.1 billion as the fourth richest tech mogul in India.

Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani, yet another co-founder of Infosys, is ranked fifth on the list with a current valuation of $4.4 billion.

During his time as chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, Nandan Nilekani, who left Infosys in 2009, is also recognized for his contribution to the development of Aadhaar, India’s mammoth identity card system. Nilekani still retains shares in Infosys.

K. Dinesh

K. Dinesh has been actively involved in philanthropic activities with his wife Asha, following his departure from the Infosys’ board in 2011. Currently, he has a net worth of $2.3 billion.

S.D. Shibulal

S.D. Shibulal, the co-founder of Infosys, manages his family office, Innovations Investment Management, and holds a minor stake in the company despite stepping down as CEO in 2014.

Along with his former colleague at Infosys, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Shibulal also founded business incubator Axilor Ventures. With a net worth of $1.8 billion, he ranks among the top tech billionaires in India.